Japan’s Miura increases gas-fired boiler output in China

20, Aug. 2020

Miura Industries (China) Co.’s new factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of Miura Co.)
TOKYO, NNA – Leading Japanese industrial boiler maker Miura Co. has sharply increased its production capacity of gas-fired boilers to meet rising local demand amid worsening air pollution due to coal fuels.

A new factory for gas-fueled boilers in Suzhou in the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu, run by local subsidiary Miura Industries (China) Co., went into full-scale operations on Monday, the parent company said in a statement Wednesday.

Miura, headquartered in Matsuyama, the capital of the western Japan prefecture of Ehime, invested approximately 2.6 billion yen ($24 million) to build the complex at Suzhou Industrial Park, according to the statement.

The new plant has an annual output capacity of 5,000 units, approximately 2.5 times that of its first factory located about 6.5 kilometers away.

The demand for gas-fueled boilers is growing in China as the government has stiffened regulations to encourage businesses to switch from coal to gas in its fight against environmental contamination, the statement said.

Miura’s new factory, built on a roughly 50,000-square-meter lot at the Suzhou Industrial Park, has a total floor space of about 28,900 sq. meters.

The complex has experimental stations for the development of products, training centers for maintenance personnel and online centers to analyze data on the maintenance of boilers and respond to technical problems, as well as seminar rooms for employees.

