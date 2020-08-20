Skylark to open 1st dining outlet in Malaysia

Image by DUKE NG from Pixabay

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings Co. will fully open its first outlet in Malaysia on Friday as part of its push into overseas markets.

Shabu-Yo, a shabu-shabu hot pot restaurant, will open at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur following its Aug. 12 soft opening, said Hidekazu Nishioka, managing director of Skylark Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

The 134-seat restaurant offers beef, pork, chicken and a variety of vegetables for hot pot dishes, as well as desserts, Nishioka told NNA last week.

He said the Tokyo-based restaurant operator is moving into Malaysia because of its relatively high proportion of middle-income households as compared to other countries in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia is the second overseas market for Skylark after Taiwan, where it operated 62 outlets such as Shabu-Yo as of the end of June, the company said in a statement to the market. (NNA/Kyodo)