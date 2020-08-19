India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

19, Aug. 2020

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)’s retail arm has acquired a controlling stake in local healthcare products and services provider Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and its subsidiaries for 6.2 billion rupees ($83 million) to gain traction in the retail market.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of Reliance Retail Ltd., which operates RIL’s retail business, said in an announcement on Tuesday that it acquired a 60 percent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 percent equity ownership of its subsidiaries, Tresara Health Pvt. Ltd., Netmeds Marketplace Ltd. and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt. Ltd.

Vitalic, established in 2015, offers pharma distribution, sales and business support services, including India’s leading online pharmacy platform Netmeds.com, which provides doorstep delivery of medicines, nutritional health and wellness products.

RIL said RRVL will further increase its equity stake in Vitalic to at least 80 percent by April 2024 with an option to increase it to 100 percent.

Reliance Retail runs a chain of neighborhood stores, supermarkets, wholesale cash and carry stores, specialty stores and online stores. As of September 2019, it operated over 10,901 stores across more than 6,700 cities.

RIL’s subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd., a telecom and digital service provider, recently raised over $22 billion from global investors including Facebook Inc. It is working with the social media giant to develop an e-commerce business model using Facebook’s WhatsApp.

The model will allow consumers to access the nearest stores that can deliver products and services to their homes and transact seamlessly with JioMart -- Jio’s small business initiative--using WhatsApp, which has more than 400 million users in India.

Frost & Sullivan, a research and consulting firm, said in a January 2019 report that online pharmacy in India was at its nascent stage, but had the potential to be a very large industry segment in the near future as online purchase of medicines gains momentum.

It estimated the e-pharmacy market in India to be around $512 million in 2018 and said it was likely to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 63 percent to reach $3.6 billion by 2022.

Online pharmacy sales could account for 15 to 20 percent of the country’s total pharma sales over the next 10 years, as under-served populations gain access to medicines, it said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

India Health

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Photo by Chris McLay on Unsplash
Australian state declares coronavirus "state of disaster"

Australia Health

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan sees record new daily coronavirus cases for 2nd day in row

Japan Health

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

India Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka (Photo by Xavier L. on Unsplash)
Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

Japan Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash
Japan sees single-day record of 982 coronavirus cases

Japan Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a medical professional for Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking ramp on July 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong tightens social distancing to curb record coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

vietnam-4968181_1280.jpg
Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

Vietnam Health

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

India Health

1 MONTH AGO

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

Hong Kong Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippine capital may return to strict lockdown if coronavirus continues to surge

Philippines Health

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a meeting of a panel of experts tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital held at the metropolitan government's headquarters on July 15, 2020. Tokyo raised its coronavirus warning to the highest of four levels later in the day following a surge in the number of new infections. (Kyodo)
Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station
Japan urges U.S. to stem virus outbreaks on military bases

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Haneda Airport, Tokyo (Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
Virus testing centers may open in Sept. at Japan airports

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

tablets-1001224_1280.jpg
Drug maker Shionogi, Ping An Insurance of China to invest $466 mil. in JVs

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Chapman Chow on Unsplash
Hong Kong coronavirus epidemic "at worst time" as new cases rising

Hong Kong Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Nippon Paint (India)'s personal protective equipment (Photo courtesy of Nippon Paint Holdings)
Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

India Health

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash
Japan’s PHC takes over Singapore’s SciMed to boost life sciences biz in Asia

Singapore Health

1 MONTH AGO

Melbourne, Australia
Virus spike sees Australia's 2nd largest city return to lockdown

Australia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Japan to build virus testing centers exclusive for int'l travelers

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by 7721622 from Pixabay
Santen Pharmaceutical invests in Singapore startup Plano for myopia collaboration

Singapore Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct a door-to-door check-up for the detection of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, July 1, 2020. (PTI)
Dr. Reddy’s, Global Response Aid join Fujifilm to push Avigan for COVID-19 treatment

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Dexcom picks Malaysia to produce diabetes care systems as demand soars

Malaysia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by pearson0612 from Pixabay
1st clinical test in Japan of coronavirus vaccine to start June 30

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A hospital in Beijing (Photo by H Shaw on Unsplash)
Over 100 virus infections in 6 days in Beijing after market cluster

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Singapore's OEL acquires 51% of Shanghai Longjian known for tumor, COVID-19 therapies

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Tokyo (Photo by Toto Tvalavadze on Unsplash)
Tokyo issues warning as 34 coronavirus cases confirmed

Japan Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image