China's Midea to produce Toshiba brand electronics in India

14, Aug. 2020

Photo by 潇 文 on Unsplash
Photo by 潇 文 on Unsplash

By Mana Enokida

NEW DELHI, NNA - Chinese home appliance giant Midea Group Co. will start producing Toshiba brand electronics in India next year after nearly a decade-long hiatus in response to the local government's self-reliant "Make In India" policy.

Midea plans to invest 13.5 billion rupees ($180 million) in building three factories to manufacture Toshiba brand products in the western state of Maharashtra, a spokeswoman for Toshiba Lifestyle Products and Services Corp. under the wing of Midea told NNA last week.

Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture established in 2012 by Midea and Carrier Global Corp. of the United States, which has a business alliance with the Toshiba Corp. group, will make refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and other products in phases at the planned factories in an industrial park in the state from 2021, she said.

Midea acquired a controlling stake in Toshiba Lifestyle, Toshiba's spun-off home appliance unit headquartered in Kawasaki, west of Tokyo, in 2016.

The Indian joint venture will shift from the sale of items imported from China and Thailand to locally made products as the Indian government is raising tariffs on various imported items, including home electronics, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to leverage domestic manufacturing.

The spokeswoman did not disclose details such as production capacity at the planned three plants but said the group aims to achieve annual growth of 10 to 15 percent in the sales of large appliances and home electronics items in Asia's third-largest economy and gain an average 5 percent market share in the sector.

As part of its global restructuring, Toshiba withdrew from the home appliance business in India in 2012, she said, adding the Japanese group resumed sales of some small home electronics products like water heaters and rice cookers in 2019.

Hard hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese group has delayed its local production plan in India from this year to 2021.

Currently, it sells water heaters, dishwashers, washing and drying machines, refrigerators, and air purifiers, among other products, through home appliance stores and small shops across the country, according to the spokeswoman. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by 潇 文 on Unsplash
China's Midea to produce Toshiba brand electronics in India

India Home Appliance

1 MINUTE

(Photo courtesy of PT Haier Sales Indonesia)
China’s Haier sets 15% sales rise target in Indonesia despite COVID-19 outbreak

Indonesia Home Appliance

29 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Panasonic to increase IoT software staffing in China, a prized market: Kyodo

China Home Appliance

1 MONTH AGO

File photo of employees at Daikin's factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan state, India. (Photo courtesy of Daikin Airconditioning India)
Daikin eyes expansion in India, Africa to drive growth

Exclusives India Home Appliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jeff Sheldon on Unsplash
Daikin might make air purifiers in Malaysia, Japan to capture pandemic-driven demand

Malaysia Home Appliance

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Chinese electronics giant Konka to invest $233 mil. to boost white goods output

China Home Appliance

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Florian Olivo on Unsplash
Panasonic pulls plug on white goods production in Thailand

Southeast Asia Home Appliance

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Midea Group)
China-based Midea Group to build air conditioning factory in Thailand

Thailand Home Appliance

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Mitsubishi Electric lays off more than 1,000 workers at Thailand air-con factory

Thailand Home Appliance

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Panasonic opens its 1st home electrical wiring specialty store in India’s Hyderabad

India Home Appliance

5 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia)
Panasonic exports air conditioners from Indonesia for 1st time

Indonesia Home Appliance

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Minseok Kwak on Unsplash
As weather sizzles, Mitsubishi Electric leads growth in Thai aircon market

Thailand Home Appliance

6 MONTHS AGO

Manish Sharma, president and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia, speaks during the launch of Panasonic’s internet of things and artificial intelligence-enabled platform ‘Miraie’ in New Delhi on Feb. 13, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic begins studying ways to sell more goods in under-tapped African market

Africa Home Appliance

6 MONTHS AGO

A new internet-based smart home electronic system is unveiled by Panasonic Corp. at a press conference in New Delhi on Feb. 13, 2020. Panasonic is launching the system developed in India to meet local demand for more convenient devices. (NNA/Kyodo)
Panasonic launching internet-based smart home electronics in India

India Home Appliance

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash
Japan’s Noritz to take 44% of Vietnam’s Kangaroo brand home appliance maker

Vietnam Home Appliance

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash
Japanese electronics maker Sharp takes over Thai TV manufacturer

Thailand Home Appliance

6 MONTHS AGO

President Director of PT Panasonic Gobel Indonesia (PGI) Seigo Saifu (R) explains to guests from the Indonesian Real Estate Association (REI) about the new product using Panasonic Central Water Purification System at a press conference at Panasonic Head Office, East Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic Indonesia to sell central water purifier for treating well water

Indonesia Home Appliance

6 MONTHS AGO

neonbrand-OMNq7DtLTMQ-unsplash.jpg
Panasonic to open home appliance factory in China for 1st time in 16 years

China Home Appliance

8 MONTHS AGO

An alkaline water conditioner model certified as halal (L) and the certification granted by the Malaysian government-affiliated Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM) (Photo courtesy of Panasonic Corp.)
Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

Malaysia Home Appliance

9 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic Marketing Sales Taiwan Co. President Ko Ku-shi hosts an exhibition of new Panasonic home electronics for Autumn 2019 on Oct. 29, 2019, in Taipei.
Panasonic Taiwan sees energy saving home electronics demand, logs record 6-month sales

Taiwan Home Appliance

10 MONTHS AGO

Iris Ohyama Inc. President Akihiro Oyama speaks in Taipei on Oct. 22, 2019 as his company starts a Taiwan subsidiary. “Taiwan is ideal as a test market,” says Oyama, also the new unit’s chairman. , 20191024_0011_2.jpg|Iris Ohyama's futon clearner is sold at a home appliance retail shop in Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Ohyama Taiwan Co.)
Iris Ohyama opens Taiwan unit to boost home electronics sales

Taiwan Home Appliance

10 MONTHS AGO

Pradeep Jain, managing director, Jaina Group, poses with a Sansui TV set at his company’s headquarters in New Delhi on ‎Oct. ‎9, ‎2019.
Indian conglomerate to make appliances for Japanese brands Sansui, Nakamichi

India Home Appliance

10 MONTHS AGO

Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam holds a groundbreaking ceremony for a ceiling and ventilation fans plant in Binh Duong Province, north of Ho Chi Minh City on Oct. 10, 2019.
Panasonic to build factory in Vietnam for ceiling, ventilation fans

Vietnam Home Appliance

10 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows air conditioner maker Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning’s new global development center opened on Oct. 4, 2019, in Kadi in the western Indian state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning)
Hitachi, Johnson Controls JV opens air conditioner lab in India

India Home Appliance

10 MONTHS AGO

President Director Tomonobu Otsu (R) of PT. Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia, a subsidiary of leading Japanese multinational electronics firm Panasonic Corp., guides a director of its group arm at a factory in Jakarta on Aug. 8.
Panasonic to raise water pump output by 18% in Indonesia in FY 2021 over FY2018

Indonesia Home Appliance

10, Aug. 2019

Japanese pressure cooker maker Wonder chef launching sales in SE Asia via Malaysian partner

Malaysia Home Appliance

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Wonder chef Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of pressure cookers and other coo...

09, Aug. 2019

Panasonic bets on popular Sanyo brand for air conditioners in India

India Home Appliance

NEW DELHI, NNA - Panasonic Corp. is betting on one-time rival brand Sanyo to boost low-priced air co...

15, Apr. 2019