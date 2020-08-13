Consultancy Nippon Koei wins Dhaka metro engineering deal

13, Aug. 2020

Photo by Niloy Biswas on Unsplash
TOKYO, NNA - Engineering consultancy Nippon Koei Co. has clinched a contract for work on a metro construction project planned in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to reduce serious traffic congestion and fight environmental pollution.

A seven-member consortium led by Nippon Koei won the 13.5 billion yen ($127 million) deal for Line 5 North Section, a key project to connect two north-south metro lines as part of the capital's urban train network project, the Japanese consultancy said Tuesday.

Nippon Koei, accounting for 7 billion yen of the total deal with Dhaka Mass Transit Co., will design the North Section's 20-kilometer east-west line and supervise construction work such as building a traffic control system from this month through March 2032.

Nippon Koei said in a statement that the consortium also involves French engineering consulting firm Systra S.A., Indian metro operator Delhi Metro Rail Corp. and Development Design Consultants Ltd. of Bangladesh, as well as three other Japanese engineering consultancies.

Line 5 North Section is scheduled to open in early 2030 with a daily passenger capacity of 400,000, Nippon Koei spokeswoman Mari Takahashi told NNA on Wednesday.

The Tokyo-based firm is also providing design and construction management services for Line 6 and Line 1, two north-south lines which will begin operations in 2021 with a daily capacity of 480,000 and in 2026 with a daily capacity of 860,000, respectively, the spokeswoman said. (NNA/Kyodo)

