Toll road builder Nexco Central to win Philippines contract

Photo by Burak K from Pexels

MANILA, NNA - Toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. is finalizing a contract for work on a bypass road construction project in the Philippines, a first for an overseas unit of a Japanese company operating in the sector.

The company, better known as Nexco Central, which manages expressways in central Japan, says it has received advanced notification for the deal to take on engineering work for a 2.3-kilometer tunnel on a 30-km bypass road in Davao on the southern main island of Mindanao.

The Davao City Bypass Construction Project, financed by official development assistance from the Japanese government, is being undertaken by a Japan-Philippines consortium involving major general contractor Shimizu Corp., aiming to alleviate traffic congestion in the island's major city.

Nexco-Central Philippines Inc., the Nagoya-based toll road operator's local unit, will take on installation work of tunnel equipment, road controlling systems, surveillance cameras and traffic information signage, the parent company said in a statement in late July.

A spokesman for the toll road builder did not disclose the value of the deal. The start date for construction has yet to be decided.

Nexco Central set up the Philippines subsidiary as its first overseas arm last October in anticipation of growing infrastructure demand in the Southeast Asian country, driven by President Rodrigo Duterte's massive "Build, Build, Build" initiative.

Its local operation offers consulting services on parking, road maintenance and disaster prevention.

Shimizu announced last April the bypass road consortium had clinched the project contract worth 27 billion yen ($253 million). (NNA/Kyodo)