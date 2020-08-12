Daihatsu Motor sells 554 cars during 1-hour virtual sales event in Indonesia

Daihatsu Gran Max compact commercial vehicle (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)

JAKARTA, NNA - PT Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) in Indonesia recorded a total order of 554 Daihatsu cars during its second online car sales event which lasted only one hour on July 25, up from 404 orders placed during the previous online event held on June 27.

The Indonesian subsidiary of Daihatsu Motor Co., said in a statement last Friday that the event, during which talk shows and interactive quizzes were held, had more than 1,900 viewers.

The most-ordered cars at the event were the Daihatsu Gran Max compact commercial vehicles accounting for 34 percent of total sales. The Astra Daihatsu Sigra, seven-seater multipurpose vehicles, which also conform to Indonesia’s LCGC (low-cost green car) eco-car policy, were the second most popular models, representing 28 percent of sales.

The Ayla, another LCGC model and a five-seater hatchback, contributed 15 percent, while the remaining 11 percent and 8 percent were the mid-sized Terios SUVs and the Xenia compact MPVs, respectively.