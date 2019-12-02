Hotel Okura to open Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung in Taiwan in 2023

Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung (Image courtesy of Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co.)

TAIPEI, NNA – Hotel Okura Co., a Japanese hotel chain operator, will open Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung in 2023 to tap growing tourist demand in the southern Taiwanese port city, where large-scale urban development is underway.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., its subsidiary, said Friday it has signed a hotel management contract with Japan’s largest homebuilder Daiwa House Industry Co. and Continental Engineering Corp., the developers of the hotel property being built in the central district of the city.

The 260-room hotel is the fourth for the Japanese hotel group in Taiwan, following two in Taipei, and one in Taichung scheduled to open in 2022. The company also aims to run a fifth hotel on the island, without a specific timeframe.

Construction on the latest project will begin on Jan. 13 and be completed in July 2023, according to Daiwa House Industry’s statement on Friday.

The 21-story building with four basement floors is part of a hotel and 29-story condominium complex project by a construction joint venture between Daiwa and Continental Engineering, its local partner, with an estimated construction cost at some 26 billion yen ($237 million), Erika Kuroshima, a Daiwa House Industry spokeswoman in Tokyo, told NNA on Friday.

The project site is located near Kaohsiung Exhibition Center Station on the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit (KLRT) and in a neighborhood being developed as a shopping and entertainment area as well as a business district. It is also close to KLRT Sanduo Shopping District Station, just five stops from Kaohsiung International Airport.

In the vicinity around the hotel, an urban redevelopment area, which includes five publicly funded projects such as an international cruise terminal, marine culture and music center and library, are in the pipeline, according to the Japanese hotel operator.

The number of overnight tourists in Kaohsiung saw a 21 percent increase year-on-year to 4,588,000 for the first six months of this year, according to Okura Nikko Hotel Management, citing statistics from the local travel bureau.

Hotel Okura currently runs 48 hotels in Japan and 25 abroad under its seven brands, such as Okura Hotels & Resorts and Nikko Hotels International, and aims to increase the number to 100 mainly in Asia by 2020. It plans to open hotels in Manila, Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh by 2023.