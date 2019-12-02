Hitachi Omron aims to double ATM shipments in India by 2021

NEW DELHI, NNA – Automated bank teller machine (ATM) maker Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions Corp. is gearing up to expand sales of the banking service equipment in India in line with the central bank’s push for financial inclusion for the more than 1.3 billion population.

The Japanese firm said in a statement on Friday it has shipped an accumulated 10,000 cash recycling ATMs since Hitachi Terminal Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., its manufacturing subsidiary, began production in 2016.

The Japanese group started selling ATMs shipped from China in earnest in the South Asian country in 2010. In 2014, a state-backed bank adopted Hitachi Omron’s cash recycling model for the first time, the statement said.

Among some 240,000 cash dispensers and ATMs in operation in India, Hitachi Omron’s cash recycling ATMs account for about 18,000 units, a spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA in an email on Friday.

Supported by local sales and maintenance service unit Hitach Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., the manufacturing arm aims to boost cumulative installation of the ATMs by a number of financial institutions including national and major private banks to 30,000 to 40,000 units by 2021, she added.