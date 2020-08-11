MUFG, Liquidity Capital to form JV in Singapore, launch an $80-mil fund for startups

11, Aug. 2020

Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash
Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - MUFG Bank, a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., and Israeli fintech firm Liquidity Capital M.C. Ltd. will set up a joint venture in Singapore to launch a debt fund this year to help startups in the Asia-Pacific region as the COVID-19 pandemic drives application of digitization and smart technologies.

The 50-50 joint venture, called Mars Growth Capital Pte. Ltd., will establish a debt fund with an initial capital commitment of $80 million based on a limited partnership agreement between Mars Growth Capital, as a general partner, and MUFG Bank as a limited partner. Mars Growth Capital will have capital of up to $6 million.

“With the changes in individuals’ preference toward remote communications accelerated by COVID-19, it is expected that the market for the tech industry will grow, with even more new startups arising,” the Japanese bank said in a press release Friday last week.

Liquidity Capital, founded in Tel Aviv in 2018, uses a unique credit scoring model based on artificial intelligence technology and real-time financial and accounting data and forecast future earnings and cash flow. The company is leveraging its strengths to assist startup firms that are growing but face difficulty in obtaining finance.

The establishment of a joint venture came after MUFG invested in Liquidity Capital last year through its corporate venture capital Mitsubishi UFJ Innovation Partners Co.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by S O C I A L . C U T on Unsplash
MUFG, Liquidity Capital to form JV in Singapore, launch an $80-mil fund for startups

Singapore Financials

26 MINUTES AGO

singapore-2706849_1280.jpg
Bank of Yokohama opens Singapore branch to focus on Asia

Singapore Financials

7 DAYS AGO

hand-2722104_1280.jpg
SMBC joins blockchain platforms Contour, Komgo for trade finance

Singapore Financials

20 DAYS AGO

red-school-blur-factory-451.jpg
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance to acquire 49% stake in VietinBank Leasing

Vietnam Financials

22 DAYS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Taiwan's Cathay Financial to acquire majority stake in Indonesian bank: report

Indonesia Financials

27 DAYS AGO

bitcoin-3411309_1280.jpg
Yokogawa Electric to invest in fund of funds to collaborate with Indian startups

India Financials

1 MONTH AGO

TC Car Solutions (Thailand)'s employees and fleet of cars (Photo courtesy of TC Car Solutions (Thailand))
Tokyo Century launches fixed-rate, flexible car-leasing service in Thailand

Thailand Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
PE investment in India plunges to its lowest since 2017

India Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Unsplash
Danish VC Novo opening Singapore office to boost life science investment in Asia

Asia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

6.jpg
Japan insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido launches remote loss prevention service amid pandemic

Asia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Yoma Bank, Mastercard team up to accelerate Myanmar’s digital economy

Myanmar Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jason Coudriet on Unsplash
Nomura to sell brokerage JV stake to Philippines’ largest commercial bank

Philippines Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
Thai digital wallet startup raises $80 mil. from Toyota financier, other Japanese investors

Thailand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Serena Wong on Unsplash
Japan’s Daiwa PI Partners invests $8 mil. in Vietnamese cinema complex operator Beta Media

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Khush . on Unsplash
Japanese venture capital Beenext forms $110 mil. fund to invest in Indian startups

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1591864434656.jpg
Toyota, Aioi Bangkok launch driving habit-based car insurance in Thailand

Thailand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Japan’s SBI, Indonesia’s Kejora Capital to launch $30 mil. VC fund in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Japanese marketing firm starts crowdfunding service to help pandemic-hit companies in SE Asia

Southeast Asia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Banks, cashless payment providers to tie up for possible "digital yen"

Japan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Credit Commerce from Pixabay
Japan's Shinsei Bank to buy New Zealand nonbank for $490 mil.

New Zealand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by MF Evelyn on Unsplash
Rent warrant agency J-Lease partners with China’s Lakala to serve Chinese in Japan

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ray Reyes on Unsplash
BOJ to provide 30 tril. yen to aid virus-hit small firms

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
S. Korea’s Kookmin Card to buy Thailand’s Fintech firm for SE. Asia expansion

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Yangon, Myanmar
Singapore GIC, Norwegian fund invest $92 mil. in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank

Myanmar Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni forms strategic tie-up with Singapore fintech startup AND Global

Singapore Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Binny Manohar on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank clinches 1st project finance deal in Cambodia with ING for power transmission

Cambodia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

austin-distel-DfjJMVhwH_8-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten online brokerage sees demand spike in Malaysia on stay-home order

Malaysia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO