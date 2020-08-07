Nippon Electric Glass to boost medical container output in Malaysia

Photo by Retha Ferguson from Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Nippon Electric Glass Co. will beef up its production capacity in Malaysia of glass containers for medical use this year to meet rising demand in emerging countries.

The Japanese glass manufacturer plans to invest 5 billion yen ($47 million) in a Malaysian plant to start operating a new production line in the fourth quarter of this year, boosting the group's total glass tubing capacity by 30 percent, company spokesman Hirokazu Takatori told NNA on Thursday.

Nippon Electric Glass (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., its wholly owned unit, is a core subsidiary producing glass containers for vaccines, syringes and other medical products.

After the latest expansion, it will account for 70 percent of the group's medical container production capacity, up from the current 60 percent, he said.

The Malaysian arm, which makes medical glass tubing and glass fibers in the western coast state of Selangor neighboring the capital, will cater to growing demand for highly functional containers used in laboratories of drug makers in emerging markets, mainly in China and India, according to the spokesman.

The Tokyo-based company aims to bolster sales in China around fivefold in 2021 from the 2016 level under its medium-term management plan, he said. (NNA/Kyodo)