Toyota launches its 1st hybrid car in Vietnam

Toyota Motor Corp. rolls out Corolla Cross SUV hybrid model, its first hybrid vehicle in Vietnam, from Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Vietnam)

HANOI, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. has launched the Corolla Cross SUV in Vietnam, its first hybrid vehicle model in the Southeast Asian country.

Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., the Japanese automaker's local manufacturing and sales unit, said Wednesday it will import the latest SUV model from Thailand, where Toyota first released it globally in early July.

Toyota Motor Thailand Co., the group's core subsidiary in Southeast Asia's car production hub, is assembling the model after a nearly two-month factory suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Toyota Motor Vietnam also said it will launch the Toyota Corolla Altis 2020 sedan next week. (NNA/Kyodo)