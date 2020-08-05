Thailand’s Indorama Ventures buys PET recycling facilities in Poland

05, Aug. 2020

Photo by tanvi sharma on Unsplash
Photo by tanvi sharma on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s petrochemicals producer Indorama Ventures Public Co. (IVL) has purchased PET (polyethylene terephthalate) recycling facilities in Poland to expand its business and meet its global growth targets.

The Thai firm has signed an agreement with Italy’s fabrics producer O.R.V. Ovattificio Resinatura Vlpadana S.P.A. and Opoka Ltd. to acquire a 100 percent stake of Industrie Maurizio peruzzo Polowat spolka z ograniczona odpowiedzalnoscia (IMP Polowat) for an undisclosed sum, according to its filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday.

“Poland is a strategic market for IVL and has made significant progress on waste management and recycling,”an IVL spokesman told NNA.

The investment will help IVL reach its target of recycling 750,000 tons per year by 2025, equivalent to 50 billion PET bottles, the spokesman said.

The acquisition marks the firm’s first entry to Poland’s PET recycling business. IVL acquired an integrated PET resin facility in Wlocawek, Poland in 2011.

IMP Polowat’s facilities are located in two locations of Bielsko-Biala and Leczyca, close to the major Polish cities of Krakow and Warsaw. They process post-consumer PET into recycled PET (rPET) flakes and pellets, with a total combined capacity of 23,000 tons of rPET flakes and 4,000 tons of rPET pellets, according to the filing.

Poland consumes more than 260,000 PET bottles a year and is considering ways of supporting collection, and IVL sees an opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand, according to its statement.

The acquisition, made through the company’s indirect subsidiary Indorama Netherlands B.V., Indorama Ventures, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

IVL has PET recycling assets in Thailand, the United States, the Netherlands and Mexico, and invested in Brazil’s PET firm G Resinas in June 2020.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by tanvi sharma on Unsplash
Thailand’s Indorama Ventures buys PET recycling facilities in Poland

Thailand Materials

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Prince Abid on Unsplash
Japanese fabric maker Komatsu Matere to set up sales subsidiary in China

China Materials

2 DAYS AGO

cans-526011_1280.jpg
Showa Aluminum Can inaugurates 3rd Vietnam plant near Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Materials

5 DAYS AGO

Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay
Coca-Cola Japan, Taiwan’s Far Eastern to make PET bottles from recycled materials

Taiwan Materials

6 DAYS AGO

Production facilities at Idemitsu Kosan's Huizhou plant (Photo courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan)
Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan’s 2nd lubricant plant in China starts operation

China Materials

6 DAYS AGO

Workers at a factory of Myanmar's state-backed textile maker partnering with Tsuyatomo in Shwedaung, Bago Region, north of Yangon, as shown in a file photo taken in December 2018. (Kyodo)
Car seat fabric maker Tsuyatomo forms JV with Myanmar state-run firm

Myanmar Materials

14 DAYS AGO

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Air Liquide Far Eastern building more Taiwan plants, riding on semiconductor boom

Taiwan Materials

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Osaka Gas entering industrial gas market in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

South Korea Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Japan’s Yodogawa Steel Works to liquidate Shanghai sales JV on dismal sales

China Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japan electric cable maker Fujikura to dissolve Malaysian unit in restructuring drive

Malaysia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

daniel-romero-_mnRr8o5jgk-unsplash.jpg
Showa Denko expands output of display, touch panel materials in China

China Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

China Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1591856650750.jpg
Thailand’s Indorama enters PET recycling in Brazil via Resinas takeover

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Correct: Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

road-1030888_1280.jpg
Japan’s leading asphalt plant maker Nikko to begin manufacture in Thailand

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash
Lotte Chemical buys minority stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko for $132 mil.

South Korea Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
San Miguel fails in takeover bid for cement maker Holcim Philippines

Philippines Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

4 MONTHS AGO