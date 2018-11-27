JR Kyushu starts overseas hotel management in Thailand, adding to condo development

BANGKOK, NNA - Kyushu Railway Co. has begun hotel management outside of Japan, expanding its business in Thailand, where it already manages serviced apartments and plans to develop condominiums.

The company, also known as JR Kyushu, said Monday it manages Aloft Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, a rented property, in a central location in the capital. The 32-story hotel is run by Marriott International Inc. and has 298 guest rooms.