Japan online gift service firm giftee invests in Malaysian startup AdEasy

04, Aug. 2020

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese online gift service firm giftee Inc. has invested in Malaysian advertising startup AdEasy through a third-party allocation of shares in June, marking its first major overseas investment as it expands in Southeast Asia.

The investment was made through subsidiary Giftee Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. The amount has not been disclosed, Ayaka Nakano, a spokeswoman for giftee, told NNA on Monday.

“This is part of our strategy to expand our eGift platform and enhance our value further,” she said.

Going forward, giftee will likely form a business partnership with AdEasy and promote the sale of eGifts via online or offline formats. The spokeswoman said they are looking at ways such as using QR codes on outdoor advertisements to connect offline and online marketing.

Giftee provides services that enable one to send eGifts via email or other social media platforms. The eGifts can be redeemed at stores. They also target business clients to use eGifts in campaign giveaways as customer rewards. The company has already invested in three startup companies in Japan.

AdEasy, meanwhile, is Southeast Asia’s first online marketplace for buying offline advertisement space.

“The funds and partnership with giftee Inc. will help us scale faster, especially as we enter a time where brands are now looking to expand and grow their businesses post-COVID-19,” AdEasy co-founding CEO Melissa Sim said in a press release issued on Thursday last week.

