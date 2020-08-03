Japanese candy-making firm Fujiya to build biscuit plant in China

03, Aug. 2020

Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash
Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – A subsidiary of Japanese confectionery maker Fujiya Co. is building a biscuit factory in China to expand output capacity, which is approaching its limit.

Fujiya will spend about 2.9 billion yen ($27 million) to build the plant in Hangzhou, in eastern China, the company says.

Construction of the plant, the second for the company’s local subsidiary Fujiya (Hangzhou) Food Co., began last month. Operations are expected to start in July 2023., the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement released last Wednesday.

After being expanded, the factory will occupy a building area of approximately 24,500 square meters and floor space of some 60,000 square meters. Capacity is due to reach 10 billion yen worth of products a year, a company spokesman told NNA Monday.

The confectionery maker will later explore the possibility of installing chocolate production lines at its Hangzhou factory on its track toward making the subsidiary more comprehensive, the statement says.

Fujiya (Hangzhou) Food mainly produces lollipops as well as a small volume of biscuits at its current factory, the spokesman said. Fujiya had seen capacity maxing out but hopes to capitalize on potential growth in demand among Chinese consumers, the statement said.

Fujiya (Hangzhou) Food was established in February 2004 as a local subsidiary of Fujiya with 622 employees as of the end of June this year. Chinese consumers know the company for its cartoon mascot characters, “Peko” and “Poko”. The firm mostly produces lollipops for the local market.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Gianluca Gerardi on Unsplash
Japanese candy-making firm Fujiya to build biscuit plant in China

China Food

1 HOUR AGO

A Beard Papa's outlet in MetroWalk shopping mall in Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Muginoho Holdings)
Muginoho takes over Taiwan franchisee to expand Beard Papa's chain

Taiwan Food

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Egidijus Bielskis on Unsplash
Soybean paste maker Hanamaruki Foods to expand sales of shio koji seasoning in China

China Food

6 DAYS AGO

yogurt-1442034_1280.jpg
Japan’s Meiji to build dairy, sweet plant in China’s Guangzhou

China Food

17 DAYS AGO

Central Restaurants Group Co. President Nath Vongpanich (L) and Born Project Co. President and TV host of Krua Khun Toi, Tripop Limpapath at a press conference for "Every Foood" cloud kitchen food delivery project in Bangkok on July 13, 2020. (NNA)
Thailand's CRG invests 500 mil. baht in cloud kitchen services

Thailand Food

19 DAYS AGO

Test lab in Nagase’s Regional Food Innovation Center in Singapore (Photo courtesy of Nagase)
Chemical trader Nagase opens regional food ingredient lab in Singapore

Singapore Food

20 DAYS AGO

Yuabread Inc. has developed a food-freezing technique to preserve the taste and flavor of freshly baked breads and deliver them regularly to both corporate and individual clients. (Photo courtesy of Yuabread)(Kyodo)
Bread subscription service excites foodies across Japan

Japan Food

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cake-1258736_1280.jpg
Japan’s Goyo Food Industry to produce frozen cakes in Thailand

Thailand Food

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by icon0.com from Pexels
Kirin hires firm to investigate Myanmar-military partner

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Instant noodle giant Nissin exploring new business in post-COVID-19 HK, China

Hong Kong Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tafilah Yusof from Pixabay
PepsiCo buys China’s online-focused “Be & Cheery” brand snack maker for $705 mil.

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Focus Dynamics expanding to food delivery, cloud kitchens for Malaysian stalls, eateries

Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

bottle-841433_1280.jpg
Mengniu Dairy to build mega fresh milk plant in central China in 2021: report

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Indofood CBP to acquire Pinehill for $2.99 bil. in noodle expansion in Middle East, Africa

Middle East Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tom Crew on Unsplash
Major wine trader Enoteca of Japan tapping sake market in China

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

japanese-2718371_1280.jpg
Japanese top rice cracker maker Kameda Seika to tie-up with Thai Singha to go global

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

A ground breaking ceremony for Osotspa's first beverage plant in Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon in December 2018. (Photo courtesy of Osotspa)
Thai beverage maker Osotspa takes over glass bottle trader Myanmar Golden Glass

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Nestle
Nestle to boost pet foods, make plant-based products in China

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)
Health conscious consumers boosting Thai beverage maker Osotspa’ sales amid pandemic

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Instant noodles aisle in Village Grocer at Plaza Arkadia on May 19, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysians snap up instant noodles for lockdown meals

Features Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1589438600162.jpg
China Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola establish pasteurized milk venture: report

China Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matt & Chris Pua on Unsplash
Nissin Foods to produce pre-cut vegetables for H.K., China markets

Hong Kong Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Kameda Seika's signature Kaki No Tane snack with local flavors under the new brand Kari Kari (NNA)
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown

Features India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

4 MONTHS AGO