Mitsui Fudosan enters serviced apartment business in Thailand

03, Aug. 2020

A room of Lyf Sukhumvit8 Bangkok serviced apartment (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
A room of Lyf Sukhumvit8 Bangkok serviced apartment (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan Co. has started a serviced apartment business in Thailand, anticipating solid demand from tourists and expatriates.

Its local unit, Mitsui Fudosan Asia Development (Thailand) Co., opened Lyf Sukhumvit8 Bangkok, its first serviced apartment complex in the country, last Friday with local partner Ananda Development Public Co., the Japanese firm said the same day.

The eight-story building has 196 guest rooms with rates starting at 1,300 baht ($42) per night, mainly targeting short-stay travelers, Sayaka Obata, a spokeswoman for Mitsui Fudosan in Tokyo, told NNA.

The partners plan to open three more high-rise serviced apartment buildings in the heart of the capital and one in Pattaya, a beach resort southeast of Bangkok, by the end of 2021, with a total of 1,809 rooms across the five properties.

The three planned Bangkok complexes are designed for long-stay business use, while the one in Pattaya is for shorter stays, the spokeswoman said.

The Ascott Ltd., a Singapore-based global serviced apartment operator, takes on the operation of all five properties, Mitsui Fudosan said in a statement.

The two developers did not disclose the total cost nor the proportion of their interests in the five properties.

The Thai arm has so far developed 29 condominiums with over 24,000 rooms in collaboration with Ananda. Besides housing projects, the Tokyo-based company has developed two logistics facilities in Thailand, according to the statement.

In June, Mitsui Fudosan said it will build the group's first serviced housing to rent in Malaysia, scheduled to open in 2024. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

A room of Lyf Sukhumvit8 Bangkok serviced apartment (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan enters serviced apartment business in Thailand

Thailand Property

1 HOUR AGO

Located along Chennai’s IT corridor, ITPC, Radial Road (artist’s impression) will be developed in phases and it has been pre-certified with a Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (Photo courtesy of CapitaLand)
Singapore’s CapitaLand begins construction of its 3rd IT park in Chennai, India

India Property

5 DAYS AGO

Housing units in SAVASA Smart Township near Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Panasonic Homes)
Panasonic Homes launches sales of smart town housing units near Jakarta

Indonesia Property

12 DAYS AGO

Sakura Terrace serviced apartment (Photo courtesy of Shinoken Group)
Japanese realtor Shinoken starts 2nd serviced apartment in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

12 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate Residence)
Mitsubishi undertaking its 1st detached house project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Kai Pilger from Pexels
Japan’s Daiwa House, Australia’s Lendlease to develop $ 374 million high-rise project in New York

United States Property

18 DAYS AGO

A Moderate Twin room at Mitsui Garden Hotel in Taipei (Photo courtesy of Mitui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan to open its 1st overseas hotel in Taiwan in Aug.

Taiwan Property

20 DAYS AGO

Ayala North Exchange, Makati City as shown in a file photo taken in March 2020. (NNA)
Update 1: Ayala to list Philippines’ first REIT in Aug.

Philippines Property

20 DAYS AGO

Ayala North Exchange, Makati City as shown in a file photo taken in March 2020. (NNA)
Ayala to list Philippines’ first REIT in Aug.

Philippines Property

21 DAYS AGO

A completed image of One Sydney Harbour Residences One (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate)
Mitsubishi Estate joins Lendlease’s high-rise housing project in Sydney

Australia Property

1 MONTH AGO

Distribution warehouses in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam operated by Sembcorp Infra Services Pte. Ltd. are shown. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.)
Hankyu Hanshin Properties buys stake in Japan-Singapore distribution warehouse JV in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Keppel's Alpha to acquire Indonesian logistics properties with Manulife, Mega Manunggal

Indonesia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1592362665811.jpg
KKR, Temasek invest $650 mil. in real estate arm of Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup

Vietnam Property

2 MONTHS AGO

chuttersnap-BNBA1h-NgdY-unsplash.jpg
Singapore realtor Mapletree buys Indian logistics facility to meet rising demand: report

India Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Japanese housing developer Anabuki enters Thai market with Thanasiri

Thailand Property

2 MONTHS AGO

The entire image of Bukit Bintang City Centre (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Japan developer Mitsui Fudosan forays into Malaysia’s rental housing market

Malaysia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Yokohama
Malaysia conglomerate Berjaya to develop mega-complex in Yokohama

Japan Property

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Japanese housing materials maker Jutec sets up sales, leasing unit with Vietnam’s ISN

Vietnam Property

2 MONTHS AGO

79 Robinson Road (R) (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
Tokyo Tatemono completes office building project in Singapore

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Soloman Soh from Pexels
Major Japanese contractor Obayashi to develop high-rise condos in Taiwan

Taiwan Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by deborah cortelazzi on Unsplash
Japanese developer Tokyu Land buys 3% of Malaysian partner, seek more business

Malaysia Property

3 MONTHS AGO

200 Victoria Street in Carlton, Victoria in Melbourne (Photo courtesy of NTT Urban Development)
Japan's NTTUD buys Melbourne office building for estimated $47 mil.

Australia Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ragnar Vorel on Unsplash
Mitsui Fudosan to divest stake in joint venture with Thailand’s Ananda Development

Thailand Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash
Singapore CDL clinches better deal to buy China’s Sincere Property amid pandemic

China Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Completion image of River Valley Project (Image courtesy of NTT Urban Development)
Japan's NTT group launches 2 new housing projects in popular Melbourne

Australia Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Satyajeet Mazumdar on Unsplash
Marubeni enters Indian real estate market in collaboration with Wadha

India Property

4 MONTHS AGO

pexels-photo-2297482.jpg
Japanese house-builder Iida Group to launch mortgage JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

5 MONTHS AGO