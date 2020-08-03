Japanese fabric maker Komatsu Matere to set up sales subsidiary in China

03, Aug. 2020

Photo by Prince Abid on Unsplash
Photo by Prince Abid on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Komatsu Matere Co. will establish a wholly owned sales subsidiary in Suzhou, an eastern Chinese coastal city, next month following the closure of a plant due to a removal order by the Chinese government.

The Japanese company, which produces fabrics for fashion clothing, swimwear and fitness attire, plans to open the new local unit with a capital of $3 million, which will also play a role in production management with factories in China, it said last Friday.

Komatsu Matere had produced various types of fabrics at Komatsu Seiren (Suzhou) Textile and Dyeing Co., its plant in the city in Jiangsu Province, near Shanghai, since 2003.

But it has stopped operation of the plant as the government required it to move out as part of an urban development plan, it said in a statement.

The company aims to utilize its corporate brand awareness in China and technological expertise, including technicians at the factory, for global sales by the planned local unit, such as in China and Southeast Asia, the statement said.

Komatsu Matere uses cutting-edge technologies to produce its products. It is known for its highly-functional fabrics that can be water-repellent, moisture-permeable, windproof or antibacterial. It also produces a new ecological material that absorbs water and contains air.

