Australia to make Facebook, Google pay media companies for content

31, Jul. 2020

photo-1579869847557-1f67382cc158.jpg

SYDNEY, Kyodo - Australia said Friday it will introduce legislation to make Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google pay media companies for news content, in what is regarded as the first such move in the world.

The announcement comes after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released earlier in the day a draft mandatory code of conduct that outlines how the tech companies would pay traditional news media companies for their content.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the mandatory code seeks to create a "level playing field" that ensures "a fair go for Australian news media businesses."

"We want Google and Facebook to continue to provide these services to the Australian community, which are so much loved and used by Australians," he said. "But we want it to be on our terms."

Frydenberg did not say how many tech companies would be subject to the code except that it "will start with Google and Facebook."

Legislation for the code is expected to be introduced to parliament later this year, following a consultation period.

The draft code outlines bargaining arrangements between tech companies and commercial media outlets to determine an agreed-upon payment, as well as minimum standards relating to the presentation of news and a penalty regime for companies that breach the code.

If a pricing agreement cannot be reached after three months, arbitrators will make a binding decision.

Australian media companies have experienced a sharp decline in advertising revenue since the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing multiple newspapers and magazines to either shut down or switch to online-only publication. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

photo-1579869847557-1f67382cc158.jpg
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay media companies for content

Australia Tech

8 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Autonomous disinfection and mobility robots are unveiled by East Japan Railway Co. at Takanawa Gateway Station in Tokyo on July 27, 2020. (Kyodo)
AI disinfection robots, mobility vehicles debut at new station in Tokyo

Japan Tech

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Wistron Corp. Vice Chairman Robert Huang (2nd from L), Microsoft’s Taiwan AI R&D Center chief executive Michael Chang (2nd from R), and Wistron chief software strategist Charlie Chen (far R) exchange ideas on the strategic partnership between WiAdvance Technology Co. and Microsoft Corp. at a news conference in Taipei on July 21, 2020. (NNA)
Cloud service provider WiAdvance, Microsoft to jointly create AI solutions

Taiwan Tech

9 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery)
Hitachi to test automated mega excavator in Australian mine

Australia Tech

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Consumer research firm Intage partners with Singaporean image analyzer to help retailers, producers

Singapore Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels
Indian IT giant Wipro to take over IVIA Servicos de Informatica of Brazil

Latin America Tech

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash
Alphabet's Google to invest $10 billion in India

India Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Adrien Olichon from Pexels
NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore

Singapore Tech

23 DAYS AGO

traffic-3612474_1280.jpg
Japanese mobility data firm SmartDrive opens subsidiary in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Foxconn Industrial Internet buying big stake in Digital China Software for $79 mil.

China Tech

25 DAYS AGO

(NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
Fujitsu to halve office space in push for remote working amid virus

Japan Tech

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

agar-60571_1280.jpg
Japanese, Singaporean firms to launch sterilizer robots in fight against COVID-19

Singapore Tech

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Arseny Togulev on Unsplash
Consumer electronics assembler Hon Hai bets on AI, digital transformation

Taiwan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Terra Drone)
Japanese drone service provider enters Malaysia, seeks industrial clients

Malaysia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

new-data-services-Ar-iTL4QKl4-unsplash.jpg
Indian IT giant HCL Technologies launches operations in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tech

1 MONTH AGO

algae-bloom-4402812_1280.jpg
Chitose Bio, JXTG to boost algae biomass output in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Property platform Propzy raises $25 mil. from Softbank, Gaw Capital for Vietnam expansion

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
IoT, AI assist nursing care in Japan amid labor shortage, pandemic

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Myanmar Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

network-2496193_1280.jpg
Delta Electronics to acquire Canadian software firm, grow industrial automation business

Taiwan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Sojitz)
Japan’s Sojitz invests in remote healthcare system startup in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

mri-2813908_1280.jpg
NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

black-and-white-blank-challenge-connect-262488.jpg
Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Isabel Retamales on Unsplash
Alibaba, Myanmar conglomerate Yoma team up on mobile payments to serve unbanked

Myanmar Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

Australia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image