Samsung partners with music service to release AI-based curation service

SEOUL, AJU -South Korean music service company, Bugs Music, joined hands with Samsung Electronics to strengthen its service using artificial intelligence. The online music company provides smart music curating services and allows users to control its online music player with AI assistant speakers.

Bugs Music said in a statement Monday that it would release an upgraded AI-based music service using "Bixby", Samsung's AI platform, next year. "Users can experience Bugs Music's advanced AI technology by using various kinds of Samsung products," the online music company said, promising to expand its partnership with AI companies to upgrade its service.

Bugs Music now runs a test service for Samsung appliances and devices such as ultra-high-definition TVs, premium refrigerators with built-in smart displays and Galaxy smartphones. For an example, a user can control a smart refrigerator by using voice commands.

Bugs Music, known for adopting new technologies such as high-definition music codec files, has a library of 40 million songs and claims to have the largest music store in South Korea. The company has adopted Google Assistant and Clova, an AI platform operated by South Korea's largest web service provider Naver.