Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

31, Jul. 2020

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg

TOKYO, NNA – Panasonic is ending its partnership deal in the photovoltaic business with Chinese photovoltaic module manufacturer GS Solar (China) Co. as their collaboration talks have stalled.

The Japanese electronics giant has decided to terminate the cooperation agreement as GS Solar has failed to fulfill the requirements necessary to launch the proposed collaboration, even after a given time extension due to the ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said Thursday.

Panasonic will take necessary measures, which “do not rule out taking legal action against GS-Solar for a breach of contract,” it said in a statement.

Like Panasonic, GS-Solar produces hetero junction photovoltaic modules, which are characterized by the combination of amorphous and monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cells that offer features such as high conversion efficiency and outstanding temperature coefficients, according to the statement.

In May 2019, the two companies agreed to establish a joint venture by integrating Panasonic’s research and development functions, while transferring the Japanese firm’s solar manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Sun Everywhere Sdn. Bhd., to GS-Solar.

Panasonic will “look into every possible measure, including new business collaboration with other partners, to restore profitability in the solar business by the fiscal year ending March 2023, with more focus on the energy solution business combining photovoltaic modules, HEMS (Home Energy Management System) and storage batteries,” the statement said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg
Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

China Electronics

1 MINUTE

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

China Electronics

YESTERDAY

circuit-board-973311_1280.jpg
USI Shanghai to invest $200 mil. to produce electronics in Hai Phong for export

Vietnam Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels
Wistron to sell iPhone assembly units to China’s Luxshare for $472 mil.

China Electronics

10 DAYS AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

China Electronics

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Japan’s Ferrotec to nearly double wafer recycling capacity in China

China Electronics

14 DAYS AGO

cpu-564787_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC raises 2020 capex to $17 bil. on strong 5G, high-performance computing demand

Taiwan Electronics

15 DAYS AGO

china-3303411_1280.jpg
Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

China Electronics

17 DAYS AGO

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

17 DAYS AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

4.jpg
Electronics assembler Hon Hai to spend millions on worker accommodation in Vietnam: report

Vietnam Electronics

30 DAYS AGO

Photo by Athena from Pexels
Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by DeMorris Byrd on Unsplash
Panel maker JOLED seals 30 bil. yen production deal with TCL China Star Optoelectronics

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Winston Chen on Unsplash
Taiwan's Epistar, Lextar set up holding firm to fight competition as LEDs boom

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Agence Olloweb on Unsplash
Japanese optoelectronics maker Techno Horizon to acquire Singapore-based AV dealer

Singapore Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

flash-memory-1306886_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Phison Electronics to buy 49% stake in Sony’s memory storage solutions arm Nextorage

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash
Indian investment body urges incentives for $700 mil. Samsung display factory: report

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

chip-4254845_1280.jpg
Bullish TSMC keeps capex up to $16 bil. despite US controls on Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
Panasonic faces delay in Malaysian solar panel arm divestment on pandemic

Malaysia Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Nikon cuts 700 jobs in Laos, Thailand to help restructure camera business

Thailand Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash
India offers incentives worth billions to boost electronic, mobile production

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
TSMC says it won’t postpone expansion over limits on orders from embattled Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash
TSMC readies world’s first 7-nm chip design platform for automotive electronics

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Sumitomo, Di-Nikko Engineering of Japan to build factory in Chinese IT hub

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Major Japan electronics show to be held online in Oct. due to virus

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A photo shows workers at Lava International’s Noida-based manufacturing plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Lava International)
Indian mobile phone maker set to exit China, establish global export hub at home

Exclusives India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

ventilator1.jpeg
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to produce low-cost ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Philippines Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO