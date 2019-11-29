Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Officials from Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co., the Myanmar government and three villages attend a meeting in the capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 18, 2019 to sign an agreement on the development of micro solar power grids. (Photo courtesy of Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co.)

YANGON, NNA - Japanese environmental engineering firm Kyocera Communication Systems Co. will build three more micro solar power grids as early as March to serve non-electrified villages in Myanmar.

Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co., its local joint venture, plans to start operating the grids in three townships in the northern region of Sagaing and the southern region of Tanintharyi, deploying a total of capacity of 350 kilowatts to supply electricity to a combined 1,130 households, the venture’s chief operating officer Toru Mikami told NNA on Wednesday.

The local arm is expanding its foothold in Myanmar’s underdeveloped electricity supply market and now runs two such micro grids in rural villages in regions such as Bago, with nearly 1,000 households having access to electricity.

The three latest locations are Naung Pin village in the northern region of Sagaing, and Kyein Ne Taung and Ale Man villages in the southern region of Tanintharyi, all of which are off-grid areas, Mikami said in an email.

The communities in Tanintharyi are fishing villages where people need electricity to make ice to keep fishery products cool, according to Mikami.

The local unit signed agreements on the development of micro solar power grids with the Myanmar government along with the three villages on Nov. 18, he said.

The Myanmar unit was established in September 2018 with Kinetic Myanmar Technology Co., a major internet and renewable energy service provider, with Kyocera Communication Systems Co., a subsidiary of major Japanese electronic parts maker Kyocera Corp., holding a 54 percent stake.

The Myanmar government is gearing up to improve and extend national grids with Japanese financial assistance while promoting the development of small power grids in remote areas such as mountainous and fishing villages.