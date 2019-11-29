Daikin Industries buys Singaporean building maintenance firm

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd. has acquired Singaporean building maintenance firm BMS Engineering and Trading Pte. Ltd. for S$12.9 million ($9.4 million).

The acquisition by Daikin's local unit, Daikin Airconditioning (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., comes as the city-state is actively promoting environmentally-friendly green building campaigns.

Daikin aims to provide comprehensive building solutions to local firms by adding maintenance services to Daikin air conditioning products in the otherwise matured market for air conditioners, a Daikin spokesman told NNA on Wednesday.

Established in 2006, BMS has been engaged in building management system projects, such as those involving the local branches of IBM Corp. and Coca-Cola Co.

“There will be growing needs for building management systems in other Southeast Asian countries in the future,” the spokesman said, voicing Daikin's intention to expand its operations to Singapore's neighboring countries. (NNA/Kyodo)