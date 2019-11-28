Panasonic water purifiers get boost from Malaysia’s halal certification

An alkaline water conditioner model certified as halal (L) and the certification granted by the Malaysian government-affiliated Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM) (Photo courtesy of Panasonic Corp.)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. has obtained halal certification for Japan-made water purifiers from Malaysia's national accreditation body.

Believed to be the first time that home appliances made in Japan are certified by the government-affiliated Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM), the accreditation is likely to boost demand for the Panasonic products in the predominantly Muslim country.

Four alkaline water conditioners, five water purifiers and nine types of replacement cartridges are being produced at its plant and affiliated facilities in Japan according to stringent Islamic guidelines, Panasonic said in a statement on Wednesday.

A Panasonic spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA that the certification would further promote its high-quality products and assure consumers of its halal compliance apart from boosting the made-in-Japan branding, a feature that is positively received by international consumers.

Panasonic has been exporting water purifiers to meet growing demand for cleaner water among health-conscious Malaysians in the Southeast Asian country. In Malaysia, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., sells a wide range of consumer items, from home appliances to electronics.

Following the halal accreditation given to the local sales unit on July 16, its water purifier products will be tagged with the halal label.