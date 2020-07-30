Myanmar to create special economic zone in Mon State to attract foreign investors

30, Jul. 2020

ball-ball-shaped-color-earth-269724.jpg

YANGON, NNA – Myanmar is set to develop a new special economic zone (SEZ) strategically located in a coastal area of the eastern Mon State to woo foreign investment.

Located along the intercountry East-West Economic Corridor, the new zone aims to repeat the success of the Thilawa SEZ in creating jobs and business opportunities to spur growth for the emerging economy.

The plan was unveiled by State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi in a video message shown during an online Myanmar-Japan investment promotion event on Wednesday.

The Myanmar government organized the event jointly with the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) and other Japanese and Myanmar government and business organizations.

Japan supports the new SEZ as it will allow Japanese manufacturers operating in Thailand and the Mekong basin to expand their production units in Myanmar, and also facilitate cooperation between their offices and factories spread out in different parts of Southeast Asia.

Apparently, the Myanmar government is hoping that Japan will invest again in the development of the new SEZ. It is expected to be established near Mawlamyine, the capital of the Mon State.

A deep-water port will be constructed in the zone to enhance economic links between Myanmar and the Mekong basin via land and sea, according to sources familiar with the project.

The East-West Economic Corridor connecting Myanmar to Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam is seen as key to further growth for Myanmar.

This month, Myanmar lawmakers approved a huge loan from Asian Development Bank to build an expressway connecting Bago Region and Mon State as part of the corridor.

Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Thaung Tun is confident that the new SEZ will bring greater success as it is easily accessible to the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean too.

In fact, the corridor has played a vital role in promoting logistics between Thailand, the largest hub in Southeast Asia for Japanese manufacturers, and other countries.

The Japanese government has placed priority on assistance for infrastructure developments on the corridor, such as bridges and road improvements.

Japan has also been involved in the development of the Thilawa SEZ, Myanmar’s only successful SEZ. Some 90 companies are already operating in the Thilawa zone. The One-Stop Service Center, the first of its kind in Myanmar, has opened at the SEZ to facilitate quick and easy registration to support investors.

Japanese businesses are keen to invest in Myanmar, even during the current coronavirus pandemic, because of its huge economic potential and favorable investment environment.

While most industries in the country have slumped due to the global contagion, the agriculture and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors have remained strong.

The World Bank has revised Myanmar’s 2019-2020 financial growth from 6.4 percent to 0.5 percent.

Japanese and Myanmar representatives participating in the Myanmar-Japan Investment Dialogue on Economic Recovery after COVID-19 and New Investment Opportunities in Yangon on July 29, 2020. (NNA)
Japanese and Myanmar representatives participating in the Myanmar-Japan Investment Dialogue on Economic Recovery after COVID-19 and New Investment Opportunities in Yangon on July 29, 2020. (NNA)

to TOP Page

More from this section

ball-ball-shaped-color-earth-269724.jpg
Myanmar to create special economic zone in Mon State to attract foreign investors

Myanmar Economy

16 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Toshiya on Unsplash
Fitch cuts outlook for Japan credit rating on coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

20 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Army vehicles move toward Leh along the Manali-Leh highway in northern India, amid the ongoing India-China border dispute on July 22, 2020. (PTI)
India slaps more restrictions on Chinese businesses amid soured ties

India Economy

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Manuel Velasquez on Unsplash
Nightlife sector urges gov't to be more realistic in anti-virus steps

Japan Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by ammiel jr on Unsplash
Japan 1st-half exports fall 15%, sharpest drop in decade due to virus

Japan Economy

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Duangphorn Wiriya on Unsplash
G-20 warns of sharp global growth contraction due to pandemic

Japan Economy

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A large screen on a street in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital on May 22, 2020. The annual parliamentary session, which usually takes place for around 10 days from March 5, was postponed this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Chinese keener to save money amid virus crisis, deja vu of Japan

China Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

pexels-photo-2604843.jpg
Philippines to let in foreigners with long-term visas from August

Philippines Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

morning-brew-U03369z5UBA-unsplash.jpg
Japan to discuss travel ban easing with China, South Korea, others

Japan Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Supply chains need revamp as virus takes toll: Japan trade ministry

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shigeru Omi(C), a member of the Japanese government's new anti-coronavirus task force, speaks during its inaugural meeting in Tokyo on July 6, 2020. Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato(L) and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura(R) also attended. (Kyodo)
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Aaron Sebastian on Unsplash
308 Japanese companies affected by U.S. work visa halt: survey

Japan Economy

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jaison Lin on Unsplash
Coronavirus pushes Japanese business sentiment to 11-year low

Japan Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Auza on Unsplash
Half of telecommuters in Japan work longer than before pandemic

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash
Thailand improving incentives to attract investments, boosts agriculture and sustainable businesses

Thailand Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ryo Yoshitake on Unsplash
Tokyo lifts all coronavirus restrictions on businesses

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Capturing the human heart. on Un
ADB cuts developing Asia’s growth to 0.1%, lowest rate in six decades

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

triangle-eight-oM-0OQ-g_yo-unsplash.jpg
Investment approvals in Philippine economic zones drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Andy Li on Unsplash
Japan's May exports, imports log biggest year-on-year fall in decade

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Sofia Terzoni from Pixabay
Japan big-company sentiment tumbles to 11-yr low amid pandemic

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

figures-2473795_1280.jpg
Global economy to shrink 6% in 2020 on coronavirus pandemic: OECD

Asia Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ryoji-iwata-sN3235md5BY-unsplash.jpg
5,000 nonregular workers in Japan laid off due to coronavirus fallout

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yanni Panesa on Unsplash
Philippine unemployment rate reaches all-time high in April

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

currency-3077534_1280.jpg
India eases travel restrictions for foreign businessmen, technicians as it begins phased lockdown exit

India Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Correct: Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Shibuya, Tokyo (Photo by Linh Nguyen on Unsplash)
Lifting of emergency over coronavirus leaves businesses with mixed feelings

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image