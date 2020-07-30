Crime in Japan accelerates its decline during coronavirus pandemic

30, Jul. 2020

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan is on course to set a record for the fewest criminal cases in a postwar year, a tally of the first six months of 2020 released Thursday showed, as the coronavirus pandemic has apparently reduced the amount of street crime in the country.

Between January and June, police opened a total of 307,644 cases nationwide, down 15.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the National Police Agency.

The pace of decline was faster than in 2019, when the annual figure came to 748,559 to hit a postwar low for the fifth consecutive year.

Stay-at-home requests from the authorities apparently accelerated the overall decrease, with the number of street crimes, including bicycle theft, down 22.4 percent to 99,573 during the first half of the year.

"In addition to improvement in crime-prevention equipment, the spread of the new coronavirus has caused people to refrain from going out of their homes," an NPA official said. "This is thought to have led to a significant decrease in the number of crimes committed on the streets, such as snatch-and-grab."

The decline in street crime was especially conspicuous during the period when Japan was placed under a state of emergency between April, when such cases dropped 31.8 percent, and May, when they plunged 43.2 percent from year-before levels, according to the NPA.

By category, theft cases declined 17.8 percent to 211,409, crimes of a sexual nature fell 15.5 percent to 3,336 and white-collar crimes, including fraud, decreased 9.6 percent to 16,354.

The number of heinous crimes such as murder and robbery cases dropped 5.7 percent to 2,219, while assault cases fell 9.2 percent to 25,371.

The numbers of cases include offenses that were attempted, even if they were not successful.

Communication fraud, which includes online or telephone scams and is treated separately from conventional fraud cases, dropped 14.4 percent to 6,861 with the total amount of money defrauded tallying 12.86 billion yen ($122 million).

Despite the downward trend, fraud cases in which an offender steals ATM cash cards while posing as a police officer surged 22.4 percent to 1,705.

Police took law-enforcement actions in 136,531 cases against 88,523 offenders, down 3.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, with the number of juvenile offenders decreasing 3.4 percent to 9,024.

The percentage of cases that ended in an arrest increased 5.6 points to 44.4 percent.

In Japan, the full-year crime cases hit a peak in 2002 when police recorded 2,853,739 cases. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
Crime in Japan accelerates its decline during coronavirus pandemic

Japan Society

41 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Liam Burnett-Blue on Unsplash
Tokyo reports record 367 new coronavirus cases in a day

Japan Society

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1494587416117-f102a2ac0a8d.jpg
Tokyo reports record 293 new cases of coronavirus

Japan Society

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1549693578-dbdea046dd2f.jpg
Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases hit new record of 243

Japan Society

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Marcel Ardivan on Unsplash
Applications for welfare jump due to poor labor market amid pandemic

Japan Society

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo courtesy of the Hong Kong government)
Hong Kong marks handover anniv. under sweeping new security law

Hong Kong Society

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Protesters in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru burn posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping after 20 Indian army personnel were killed during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, on June 17, 2020. (PTI)
Calls in India to boycott Chinese goods after deadly border clash

India Society

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Tokyo lifts warning about increased coronavirus infections

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash
How the coronavirus is changing working styles in Japan

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is seen during a Press Conference in Hong Kong, China, October 29, 2019. (NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
China using pandemic to silence Hong Kong protestors: activist

Hong Kong Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Tokyo slowly gets into motion after lifting of state of emergency

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash
Japan to end state of emergency over coronavirus crisis

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan to lift coronavirus emergency outside Tokyo, Osaka regions

Japan Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Ashwin Vaswani on Unsplash
New Zealand lifts state of emergency as virus cases decrease

New Zealand Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Yunnan Province, China (Photo by Matt Briney on Unsplash)
Growth in China’s domestic migrant workforce stagnant in 2019

China Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Victor He on Unsplash
Singapore to ease lockdown, let businesses reopen from May 12

Singapore Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan mulls 1-month extension to state of emergency over coronavirus

Japan Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen during a press conference inside the Central Government Office on April 22, 2020 in Hong Kong.)[NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Hong Kong civil servants to resume work as pandemic stabilizes

Hong Kong Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by darren tagao from Pexels
Philippines orders Cebu lockdowns, extension in Manila and high-risk areas to May 15

Philippines Society

3 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
Abe declares nationwide state of emergency amid virus spread

Japan Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joey Huang on Unsplash
Japan population drops at record pace in 2019

Japan Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(JR Tokyo Station)
Morning crowds down 60% in central Tokyo after emergency declared

Japan Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Singapore's Raffles Place financial and business district)
Singapore bans all social gatherings under coronavirus lockdown

Singapore Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency amid surge in virus infections

Japan Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Japan Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
$2 billion health shield for India as it battles coronavirus in total lockdown

India Society

4 MONTHS AGO

(People play with water pistols during Songkran Water Festival to celebrate Thai New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand 13 April, 2019.) [NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Thailand delays major holiday, shuts schools to curb virus spread

Thailand Society

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image