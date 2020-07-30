Tokyo reports record 367 new coronavirus cases in a day

Photo by Liam Burnett-Blue on Unsplash

TOKYO, Kyodo - The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday it confirmed a single-day record of 367 new cases of the novel coronavirus, adding to concerns about an infection resurgence that has begun to expand beyond the capital.

The figure surpasses the previous high of 366 cases confirmed on July 23 and brings Tokyo's cumulative total to over 12,000, about half of which were reported this month.

Other urban areas in Japan have also seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

On Wednesday, an additional 1,260 cases were reported in the country, topping 1,000 for the first time and bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to over 34,100, including around 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was quarantined in Yokohama in February. The death toll stood at 1,019.

The metropolitan government is considering asking restaurants and karaoke parlors to again shorten operating hours in August to prevent further spread of the virus, officials said Thursday, adding it is also looking to pay 200,000 yen ($1,900) to each cooperating company. (Kyodo)