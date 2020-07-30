Japan's Solaria hotel in Bangkok named alternative quarantine base

30, Jul. 2020

image-1596087802748.jpg

BANGKOK, NNA - The recently opened Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok run by Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co. has been designated as an alternative state quarantine facility to accommodate foreign travelers to Thailand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotel became the first Japanese hotel to be approved by the Ministry of Public Health on July 14 to accept overseas travelers who are required to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus, a Nishi-Nippon Railroad spokesman told NNA on Tuesday.

The hotel in the Thai capital's busy Sukhumvit district is assigning 200 of its 263 guest rooms for mandatory quarantine purposes, he said.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad, a Fukuoka-based widely diversified railway operator also engaged in retail and property development, opened the Bangkok hotel on May 30.

The Solaria Nishitetsu is the firm's first hotel in Southeast Asia. Many of its guests are business travelers, with Japanese accounting for around 70 percent of the total, the spokesman added. (NNA/Kyodo)

