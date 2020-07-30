Philippine’s PLDT unit Smart Communications launches commercial 5G mobile network services

30, Jul. 2020

call-71169_1280.jpg

MANILA, NNA – Smart Communications Inc., the wireless subsidiary of Philippine telecommunications giant PLDT Inc., launched its fifth generation (5G) mobile service on Thursday in select areas, using equipment supplied by China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and Sweden’s Ericsson.

Smart and its parent company, PLDT, spent 260 billion pesos ($5.3 billion) in overall capital expenditure over the past five years on its 5G deployment plan. In 2020, their 5G investment is expected to reach 70 billion pesos.

Smart said it will initially offer its 5G services to postpaid customers in key business districts in Metro Manila and the nearby province of Pampanga. These areas include Makati Central Business District (CBD), Bonifacio Global City CBD, Araneta City, SM Megamall and Mall of Asia Bay Area.

Smart will also introduce 5G compatible mobile devices for postpaid plan subscribers. It has partnered with China’s Huawei, BBK Electronics’ VIVO and RealMe brands, and Samsung.

Smart expects its number of 5G customers to increase steadily as the devices become more accessible and affordable, Ramon Isberto, head of Smart’s public affairs department, told NNA.

Smart aims to expand its 5G services in more areas of metro Manila in a “targeted way” by the end of the year, and bring it to other key urban centers, Isberto said..

“As we gradually worked out how to operate under pandemic conditions, we have been steadily ramping up our network roll out, including that of 5G,” he said.

PLDT, a fixed broadband service provider, will also soon roll out its own 5G service, after the US’ Cisco Systems and Huawei help it transform its IP fiber transport infrastructure.

Smart’s rival Globe Telecom Inc. began to offer 5G fixed broadband service for homes in select areas last year, making the Philippines the first country in Southeast Asia to roll out 5G services. Globe also uses Huawei’s equipment.

Last year during his state visit to Manila, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned countries against the use of Huawei’s equipment for their 5G technology. He cited security risks that the world’s biggest telecommunications equipment maker’s products could be used for China’s espionage, an allegation that Huawei has denied.

to TOP Page

More from this section

call-71169_1280.jpg
Philippine’s PLDT unit Smart Communications launches commercial 5G mobile network services

Philippines Telecom

1 HOUR AGO

(Photo courtesy of The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. group)
NTT to let 70% of staff work from home in enhanced response to virus

Japan Telecom

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

President Rodrigo Duterte gives his fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27, 2020 at the House of Representatives. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Operations Office)
Duterte threatens to take over Philippine telecos if they don't buck up

Philippines Telecom

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Google invests $4.5 bil. in Jio Platforms, 5G-ready smartphone for masses in India

India Telecom

15 DAYS AGO

image-1594626018827.jpg
Qualcomm invests in Jio Platforms to support 5G push in India

India Telecom

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s IPS increases capital in Singapore subsidiary to launch marine cable service

Singapore Telecom

17 DAYS AGO

laptop-2585959_1280.jpg
Intel Capital buys small stake in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

Singapore Telecom

29 DAYS AGO

Bengaluru, Kartanata, India (Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash)
Diversifying Saudi Arabia invests $1.5 bil. in India's Jio Platforms

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash1
Jio Platforms fundraising nears $14 bil. as TPG, L Catterton come on board

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image