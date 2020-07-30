Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan’s 2nd lubricant plant in China starts operation

Production facilities at Idemitsu Kosan's Huizhou plant (Photo courtesy of Idemitsu Kosan)

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. has started operation of its second lubricant plant in China to meet growing local demand.

The factory in Huizhou in the southern province of Guangdong became operational on July 20, Rika Takimoto, a spokeswoman in Tokyo, told NNA on Wednesday.

The plant with an annual output capacity of 120,000 kiloliters produces lubricant for automotive use, such as in engines and transmissions, as well as for industrial equipment, the company said in a statement.

The group’s annual output capacity of lubricant has totaled 290,000 kl per year in China, with 120,000 kl at its first own plant in Tianjin, northern China, and 50,000 kl at a plant in the eastern city of Changzhou run by an affiliated company.

“We strive for stable supply in the world’s largest lubricant market,” the company said in the statement.

Huizhou Idemitsu Lube Co., the wholly owned plant operator, provides the oil product in the domestic market for the time being, but it may ship it to overseas markets in the future, the spokeswoman said.