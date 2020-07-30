Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

30, Jul. 2020

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA – Sharp Corp. is set to establish a research and development joint venture for high-resolution consumer electronic screens in China with a provincial government-affiliated investment firm.

Yantai Xiazhi Precision Electronics Co., its subsidiary, and Yantai Yeda Economic Development Group Co., will set up Xia Yan Technology (ShanDong) Co., the R&D venture, by the end of July, with a capital of 50 million yuan ($7.14 million). Sharp’s Chinese subsidiary will hold a 51 percent stake in the joint venture while the remaining 49 percent will be held by the local partner, Sharp said Tuesday.

The joint venture will operate in the Yantai Economic and Technological Development Zone in Shandong Province. The partners have not announced a venture launch date.

Osaka-based Sharp agreed to tie up with Yantai Yeda Economic Development Group because they have worked together for years, said a spokesman for the Japan-based electronics maker. Sharp is a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer.

Sharp anticipates that demand for 8K-related technologies will increase in China as the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics is scheduled in 2022.

The appliance maker may also use the joint venture toward establish what it calls an “8K+5G Ecosystem”, a collaboration with other companies to make the most of both sides’ technologies, according to the statement. The 8K figure refers to modern high-resolution screens of 8,000 pixels across. Sharp is looking into the technology for televisions, cameras, video sets and computers.

Sharp aims to advance its 8K and 5G technology through collaboration with the Chinese partner for future use, the spokesman said, suggesting that the initiative will not bring immediate profits to the company.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

China Electronics

1 MINUTE

circuit-board-973311_1280.jpg
USI Shanghai to invest $200 mil. to produce electronics in Hai Phong for export

Vietnam Electronics

YESTERDAY

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels
Wistron to sell iPhone assembly units to China’s Luxshare for $472 mil.

China Electronics

9 DAYS AGO

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay
Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

China Electronics

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Japan’s Ferrotec to nearly double wafer recycling capacity in China

China Electronics

13 DAYS AGO

cpu-564787_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC raises 2020 capex to $17 bil. on strong 5G, high-performance computing demand

Taiwan Electronics

14 DAYS AGO

china-3303411_1280.jpg
Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

China Electronics

16 DAYS AGO

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminum edition, Samsung's first India-made smart watch (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
Samsung launches its 1st locally made 4G smart Galaxy Watch in India

India Electronics

16 DAYS AGO

6.jpg
Austria-based Hon Hai affiliate buys Slovenian ICT company Iskratel for $42 mil.

Europe Electronics

28 DAYS AGO

4.jpg
Electronics assembler Hon Hai to spend millions on worker accommodation in Vietnam: report

Vietnam Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Athena from Pexels
Rohm opens electric vehicle technology R&D base with Shanghai partner

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by DeMorris Byrd on Unsplash
Panel maker JOLED seals 30 bil. yen production deal with TCL China Star Optoelectronics

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Winston Chen on Unsplash
Taiwan's Epistar, Lextar set up holding firm to fight competition as LEDs boom

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Agence Olloweb on Unsplash
Japanese optoelectronics maker Techno Horizon to acquire Singapore-based AV dealer

Singapore Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

flash-memory-1306886_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Phison Electronics to buy 49% stake in Sony’s memory storage solutions arm Nextorage

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash
Indian investment body urges incentives for $700 mil. Samsung display factory: report

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

chip-4254845_1280.jpg
Bullish TSMC keeps capex up to $16 bil. despite US controls on Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
Panasonic faces delay in Malaysian solar panel arm divestment on pandemic

Malaysia Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Nikon cuts 700 jobs in Laos, Thailand to help restructure camera business

Thailand Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash
India offers incentives worth billions to boost electronic, mobile production

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
TSMC says it won’t postpone expansion over limits on orders from embattled Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash
TSMC readies world’s first 7-nm chip design platform for automotive electronics

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Sumitomo, Di-Nikko Engineering of Japan to build factory in Chinese IT hub

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Major Japan electronics show to be held online in Oct. due to virus

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A photo shows workers at Lava International’s Noida-based manufacturing plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Lava International)
Indian mobile phone maker set to exit China, establish global export hub at home

Exclusives India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

ventilator1.jpeg
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to produce low-cost ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Philippines Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels
TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases

Features Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO