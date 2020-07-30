Sharp to establish 8K super hi-vision R&D venture with Chinese partner

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA – Sharp Corp. is set to establish a research and development joint venture for high-resolution consumer electronic screens in China with a provincial government-affiliated investment firm.

Yantai Xiazhi Precision Electronics Co., its subsidiary, and Yantai Yeda Economic Development Group Co., will set up Xia Yan Technology (ShanDong) Co., the R&D venture, by the end of July, with a capital of 50 million yuan ($7.14 million). Sharp’s Chinese subsidiary will hold a 51 percent stake in the joint venture while the remaining 49 percent will be held by the local partner, Sharp said Tuesday.

The joint venture will operate in the Yantai Economic and Technological Development Zone in Shandong Province. The partners have not announced a venture launch date.

Osaka-based Sharp agreed to tie up with Yantai Yeda Economic Development Group because they have worked together for years, said a spokesman for the Japan-based electronics maker. Sharp is a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer.

Sharp anticipates that demand for 8K-related technologies will increase in China as the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics is scheduled in 2022.

The appliance maker may also use the joint venture toward establish what it calls an “8K+5G Ecosystem”, a collaboration with other companies to make the most of both sides’ technologies, according to the statement. The 8K figure refers to modern high-resolution screens of 8,000 pixels across. Sharp is looking into the technology for televisions, cameras, video sets and computers.

Sharp aims to advance its 8K and 5G technology through collaboration with the Chinese partner for future use, the spokesman said, suggesting that the initiative will not bring immediate profits to the company.