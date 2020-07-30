First online exhibition platform to makes its debut in Vietnam

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

HO CHI MINH CITY, VNA - The first online exhibition and fair platform in Vietnam, called HAWA Online Platform for Exhibition (HOPE), was introduced at a seminar held by the Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Wood Industry Association (HAWA) on July 29.

Accordingly, wood and furniture production and trading enterprises can introduce their products, showroom space and workshops to customers around the world via the platform.

The development of HOPE was proposed by HAWA members amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world.

In addition, HOPE is also a product operating alongside the trend of developing digital marketing methods for the furniture industry in Vietnam.

HOPE will become a platform to optimise activities to introduce products, showrooms and workshops, contributing to connecting the enterprises in the field of wood and furniture in the country with customers around the world.

HOPE has also integrated social apps for visitors to directly integrate and exchange with enterprises anytime and anywhere.

Thanks to HAWA's database of information from fairs and exhibitions over the past ten years, HOPE can use its digital marketing tools to help enterprises approach potential customers.

HOPE will also support businesses to review, analyse and manage consumer behaviour in order to adjust their products, contributing to improving the efficiency of sales and advertisement activities.

The platform has so far gathered 50 online showrooms including many Vietnamese furniture manufacturers and exporters at http://hopefairs.com.

Around 100 showrooms, with thousands of products, are expected to be introduced and gradually connected with major global e-commerce operators by the end of 2020. - VNA