India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

30, Jul. 2020

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay

NEW DELHI, Kyodo - India said Wednesday its confirmed coronavirus cases have exceeded 1.5 million, with over half a million cases added in the past 12 days.

Besides racking up 1,531,669 cases in total, the country also reported 34,193 deaths to date, according to the health ministry.

On July 6, India became the country with the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections, overtaking Russia. The United States has the world's highest number of confirmed cases with 4.3 million, while Brazil has seen 2.4 million infections.

Despite the upsurge in cases in the world's second-most populous country, the ministry has been pointing out that the recovery rate has continued to improve, from around 53 percent in mid-June to more than 64 percent as of now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday in that respect, India "is in a much more stable position than other countries."

His government had imposed a countrywide lockdown from late March to the end of May, but it was gradually lifted from June, with corporate offices, large shopping malls and domestic flights resuming operations.

About 49 percent of the total confirmed cases are concentrated in three regions: the western state of Maharashtra, which has the commercial city of Mumbai, the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which has the southern city of Chennai, and the Delhi metropolitan area, which includes the capital New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Indian ministry of home affairs unveiled its third set of guidelines Wednesday, lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions further.

The new guidelines removed the night curfew which had been in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ministry also asserted that the designated COVID-19 containment zones would remain under lockdown until Aug. 31.

While schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed until August 31, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from Aug. 5 following standard operating procedures issued by the ministry of health and family welfare. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Jeyaratnam Caniceus from Pixabay
India's coronavirus cases surpass 1.5 million mark

India Health

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka (Photo by Xavier L. on Unsplash)
Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

Japan Health

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash
Japan sees single-day record of 982 coronavirus cases

Japan Health

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a medical professional for Covid-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking ramp on July 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong tightens social distancing to curb record coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Health

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

vietnam-4968181_1280.jpg
Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

Vietnam Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

India Health

10 DAYS AGO

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

Hong Kong Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippine capital may return to strict lockdown if coronavirus continues to surge

Philippines Health

14 DAYS AGO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a meeting of a panel of experts tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital held at the metropolitan government's headquarters on July 15, 2020. Tokyo raised its coronavirus warning to the highest of four levels later in the day following a surge in the number of new infections. (Kyodo)
Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

Japan Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station
Japan urges U.S. to stem virus outbreaks on military bases

Japan Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Haneda Airport, Tokyo (Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
Virus testing centers may open in Sept. at Japan airports

Japan Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

tablets-1001224_1280.jpg
Drug maker Shionogi, Ping An Insurance of China to invest $466 mil. in JVs

China Health

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Chapman Chow on Unsplash
Hong Kong coronavirus epidemic "at worst time" as new cases rising

Hong Kong Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Nippon Paint (India)'s personal protective equipment (Photo courtesy of Nippon Paint Holdings)
Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

India Health

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash
Japan’s PHC takes over Singapore’s SciMed to boost life sciences biz in Asia

Singapore Health

22 DAYS AGO

Melbourne, Australia
Virus spike sees Australia's 2nd largest city return to lockdown

Australia Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Japan to build virus testing centers exclusive for int'l travelers

Japan Health

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by 7721622 from Pixabay
Santen Pharmaceutical invests in Singapore startup Plano for myopia collaboration

Singapore Health

28 DAYS AGO

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct a door-to-door check-up for the detection of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, July 1, 2020. (PTI)
Dr. Reddy’s, Global Response Aid join Fujifilm to push Avigan for COVID-19 treatment

India Health

28 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
Dexcom picks Malaysia to produce diabetes care systems as demand soars

Malaysia Health

29 DAYS AGO

Image by pearson0612 from Pixabay
1st clinical test in Japan of coronavirus vaccine to start June 30

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

A hospital in Beijing (Photo by H Shaw on Unsplash)
Over 100 virus infections in 6 days in Beijing after market cluster

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Singapore's OEL acquires 51% of Shanghai Longjian known for tumor, COVID-19 therapies

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyo (Photo by Toto Tvalavadze on Unsplash)
Tokyo issues warning as 34 coronavirus cases confirmed

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan approves safer, easier PCR virus test using saliva

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

elle-0pvrdRtAEU8-unsplash.jpg
India to start lifting lockdown in phases from Monday

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan
Fears of virus return to Japan as city declares it is in "2nd wave"

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image