Thailand extends state of emergency to Aug 31

Photo by Martin Péchy from Pexels

HANOI, VNA – Thailand extended its state of emergency to the end of August to curb the spread of the COVID-19, even though the country has not found any new community infections for about two months.

The decree, first introduced in late March, has been repeatedly extended with the latest extension scheduled at the end of this month.

Thailand has so far reported a total of 3,298 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths.

In Cambodia, Interior Minister Sar Kheng advised capital and provincial governors to prepare facilities and entertainment venues with COVID-19 prevention measures in anticipation of the re-scheduled Khmer New Year holidays from August 17-21.

In a letter on July 27, Sar Kheng said the governors must inform guesthouse, hotel and restaurant owners to prepare alcohol or gel for handwashing and take the body temperature of guests at exits and entrances. The owners must also enforce social distancing.

Previously, Minister of Health Mam Bun Heng also issued a letter to the transport and tourism ministers and capital and provincial governors to help disseminate his ministry’s guidelines on preventing coronavirus infections during the upcoming holidays.

The letter said citizens must avoid mass gatherings and seek highly ventilated places. They must refrain from activities that could pose risks such as singing and dancing or drinking without maintaining social distancing.

On July 28, Cambodia recorded seven new confirmed cases, putting the nationally tally at 233.

Indonesia on July 29 found 2,381 new infections of coronavirus, raising the total count to 104,432, while the death toll increased by 74 to 4,975.

In the Philippines, the total count of infections reached 85,486 after the country detected 1,874 new cases on July 29. Sixteen new deaths raised the total fatalities to 1,962 cases. - VNA