Muginoho takes over Taiwan franchisee to expand Beard Papa's chain

A Beard Papa's outlet in MetroWalk shopping mall in Taoyuan City, Taiwan (Photo courtesy of Muginoho Holdings)

By Shingo Kurokawa

TAIPEI, NNA - Japan's confectionery and dining chain operator Muginoho Holdings Co. has taken over its master franchisee in Taiwan to accelerate the expansion of its network of Beard Papa's cream puff outlets on the island.

The company has bought all the equity shares in New Taipei City-based BC Corp. for an undisclosed sum through Muginoho Global Pte. Ltd., its Singapore arm, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told NNA.

The Taiwan partner ran 14 Beard Papa's cream puff outlets on the island as of the end of June. The Osaka-based group aims to more than double the number of shops there to 35 by the end of 2024, the sources said.

Muginoho, which also runs shops selling cheese cake, Japanese sweets and udon noodles, mainly in Japan, intends to expand the cream puff chain particularly in the untapped southern part of Taiwan, seeking local franchisees, they said.

It will develop new brand outlets originating in Taiwan while testing Japan-origin brands on the island to further expand them in the Asian market, the sources said.

The Japanese company entered the Taiwan and South Korean markets at the same time in 2002. Its first overseas market was Hong Kong. Currently, it operates 185 Beard Papa's outlets abroad and 206 in Japan, according to the sources.

The company plans to explore more sales channels while developing products suited for delivery and convenience stores in Taiwan. (NNA/Kyodo)