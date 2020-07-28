New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash

SYDNEY, Kyodo - New Zealand on Tuesday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, saying it can "no longer trust" in the independence of the semiautonomous territory's criminal justice system following Beijing's imposition of a national security law.

New Zealand followed Australia, Canada and Hong Kong's former colonial ruler Britain in suspending extradition arrangements with the Chinese territory in response to the controversial legislation, which came into effect at the end of June.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement that the national security law has "eroded rule-of-law principles, undermined the 'one country, two systems' framework that underpins Hong Kong's unique status, and gone against commitments China made to the international community."

"New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China. If China in future shows adherence to the 'one country, two systems' framework then we could reconsider this decision."

Peters said New Zealand will also treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as it treats such exports to China.

The government also updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect the risks presented by the sweeping law.

The national security law outlaws activities that China defines as acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. It also allows suspects to be transferred to mainland China for prosecution. (Kyodo)