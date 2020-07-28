Pokemon opens Shanghai unit to capitalize on popularity in China

TOKYO, NNA - The company responsible for brand management, licensing and other business for globally popular Japanese animation and game character Pokemon has established a subsidiary in Shanghai to strengthen its foothold in China.

The Pokemon Company set up wholly owned Pokemon Shanghai with capital of 120 million yen ($1.1 million) on July 20.

Chief Business Officer Kenjiro Ito heads the local unit, a spokeswoman told NNA on Monday.

The Shanghai arm is engaged in brand management, sales of toys, animation and gaming products and intellectual property management among other business, according to China's corporate registry.

"We are enhancing our business in various fields in China, including gaming," the spokeswoman said without elaborating.

The Tokyo-based firm said June 24 that it is developing software product Pokemon Unite, a team battle game, with a gaming arm of Chinese internet services giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Pokemon also maintains local arms for the South Korean and the U.S. and European markets. (NNA/Kyodo)