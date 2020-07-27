3 Japanese trading houses get approval for natural gas-fired mega power plant in Myanmar

27, Jul. 2020

The Thilawa Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the site for the LNG-fired mega power plant, in the outskirts of Yangon on July 15, 2020. (Kyodo)
The Thilawa Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the site for the LNG-fired mega power plant, in the outskirts of Yangon on July 15, 2020. (Kyodo)

YANGON, NNA – Three Japanese trading giants will join hands with a Myanmar conglomerate in building a gas-fired mega power plant in the outskirts of Yangon to help make up for a power shortage, officials of the three firms said.

The Myanmar government granted the exclusive development rights for the project to the three companies -- Marubeni Corp., Sumitomo Corp. and Mitsui & Co. -- at a signing ceremony held in Naypyidaw, the country’s capital, last Friday.

The three companies are set to form a joint venture with local conglomerate Eden Group Co. to take on the project.

The new power station, which will be built in a harbor district adjacent to the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, will have an output capacity of 1.25 million kilowatts, equivalent to approximately 20 percent of the country’s total power generation capacity at 6.034 million kw in fiscal 2019, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-backed news agency.

Marubeni and its partners will launch a detailed feasibility study before designing the plant and entering negotiations with the Myanmar government over the details of the project, including the electricity prices.

The joint venture will also build facilities such as terminal and storage for imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). The total construction cost is estimated to be 150 to 200 billion yen ($1.42 to 1.89 billion), a source familiar with the project said.

The three partners have yet to disclose the timing of the plant operation. The Myanmar government has set a goal of starting commercial power generation at the plant within six years.

The electrification rate in the Southeast Asian country surpassed 50 percent in 2019. However, power blackouts frequently hit Yangon, where the population is rapidly growing. This forces many factories, shopping malls and households to introduce private power generators, forcing significant investment.

Hydro and thermal power plants fired by domestically produced natural gas are critical power sources in Myanmar, but the emerging economy in Southeast Asia cannot secure sufficient natural gas for domestic consumption as most of the locally produced natural gas is exported to China and Thailand.

Stiff public opposition persists to the construction of new hydro and coal-fired power plants out of fears that such power generation would destroy the environment. The Myanmar government is inviting foreign businesses to build power stations fired by imported LNG as part of its review of the ratio of power sources in the country.

The three trading giants have been building natural gas-fired power plants in various parts of the world, including the Middle East and Asia.

The Japanese government declared at the July 24 signing ceremony that it would take action to support the project.

Japanese and Myanmar officials involved in the LNG-fired mega power plant project in the outskirts of Yangon at a signing ceremony in Naypyidaw on July 24, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Myanmar Ministry of Information)
Japanese and Myanmar officials involved in the LNG-fired mega power plant project in the outskirts of Yangon at a signing ceremony in Naypyidaw on July 24, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Myanmar Ministry of Information)

to TOP Page

More from this section

The Thilawa Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the site for the LNG-fired mega power plant, in the outskirts of Yangon on July 15, 2020. (Kyodo)
3 Japanese trading houses get approval for natural gas-fired mega power plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash
Ayala, Marubeni to build solar power plant in Philippines

Philippines Energy

5 HOURS AGO

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India (Photo by Daniel Joshua on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to develop 140,000-kw solar farm in India

India Energy

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Thai energy producer Prime to form new subsidiary for foreign growth

Cambodia Energy

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Justin Lim on Unsplash
JERA’s Indian renewable energy partner to enter solar cell, module manufacturing

India Energy

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dragos Gontariu on Unsplash
Thai state-backed Ratch Group teams up with Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco in energy projects

Thailand Energy

11 DAYS AGO

image-1594880009872.jpg
Kyocera to install 2 solar-powered micro-grids in central Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

11 DAYS AGO

coal-88061_1280.jpg
Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants

Japan Energy

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

Thailand Energy

19 DAYS AGO

flame-871136_1280.jpg
Japanese LPG vender Tokai to buy 45% stake each in 2 arms of Vietnam’s Petro Center

Vietnam Energy

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

21 DAYS AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

1 MONTH AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

A view of Starfish Hill Wind Farm in South Australia (Photo by Alex Eckermann on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala bids for $536 mil. takeover of Australian renewable energy firm

Australia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

South Korea Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_Chelsea_on_Unsplash.jpg
NTT-Netmagic's first solar plant to operate as India lockdown eases

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Indian solar firm wins its largest order ever in Australia, part of international expansion

Australia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO