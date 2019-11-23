Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Tirol Chocolate, a flagship brand of chocolate products of Matsuo Confectionary Co., which is set to launch its first overseas plant in Vietnam in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Tirol Choco Vietnam Co.)

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan's Matsuo Confectionary Co. will launch its first overseas plant in Vietnam to capitalize on the country's rich human resources amid a growing labor shortage at home.

Matsuo established Tirol Choco Vietnam Co., named after its flagship chocolate product Tirol Chocolate, in March 2019 to build a plant on a 15,000-square-meter tract of land in the southern province of Dong Nai.

The plant with an annual output capacity of 650 tons is slated to begin operations by late 2020, according to Tirol Choco Vietnam.

It will first focus on producing and exporting its popular chocolate products to Japan by importing production and packaging equipment from Japan as well as ingredients from the home country and elsewhere to maintain quality, Takeshi Nakamura, head of Tirol Choco Vietnam, told NNA last week.

Experts from Matsuo will provide instruction on the use of the machinery in Vietnam while three Vietnamese employees will lead plant operations. Based in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, the firm aims to export products to other countries, including Vietnam, after securing sufficient quality, Nakamura said.

Besides the labor shortage in Japan, another reason for the foray into the Southeast Asian country that has a large and young population was increasing overseas sales, he added. (NNA/Kyodo)