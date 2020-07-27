Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

27, Jul. 2020

Photo by Karina Tess on Unsplash
Photo by Karina Tess on Unsplash

HANOI, VNS/VNA - The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

From July 23, several products with BOPP film from those countries will be taxed from 9.05 percent to 23.71 percent in the local market.

After requests from the domestic industry in April 2019, the MoIT started investigating the products from August last year. The investigation was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the World Trade Organization, the Law on Foreign Trade Administration and related regulations.

On March 18 this year the ministry issued a decision to apply provisional antidumping duties.

According to the MoIT’s surveys and assessments, due to the cheap products from abroad, the local BOPP film industry has been suffering significant losses in recent years with severe declines in sales volume, revenues, profits, market share and production capacity. The investigation found the dumping margin of imported goods is determined to be from 9.05 percent to 23.71 percent.

As a result, the ministry issued a decision to apply official anti-dumping duties to minimise the damage to the manufacturing industry.

The MoIT said it set official anti-dumping duty rates basically lower than the preliminary tariffs previously applied in March to balance the interests of the local manufacturing industry and benefits of consumers and industries using BOPP film products.

It also excluded some special BOPP film products from the list of anti-dumping measures as local manufacturers do not yet produce them.

The anti-dumping measures will be effective for five years. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Leaders from 16 Asia-Pacific nations attend a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthabuti, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019)
FOCUS: Virus pandemic may force Japan to give up RCEP agreement in 2020

Japan Trade

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China to lower rates of additional tariffs on some U.S. products

China Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
India absent from RCEP special negotiating talks in Indonesia

Asia Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

patrick-beznoska-KZpL6Jtivek-unsplash.jpg
Diplomatic row throws Malaysia’s palm oil export to India into headwinds

India Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.png
China suspends planned additional tariffs on some U.S. goods: gov't

China Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
U.S., China clinch trade deal that averts new tariff hike: media

China Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1575446825707.png
Japan's parliament approves trade deal with U.S.

Japan Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Trump says "no deadline" for trade deal with China

China Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo)
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019.)
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191105_0002.jpg
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191024_0003.jpg
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191008_0001_1.png
Japan, U.S. formally sign bilateral trade agreement

Japan Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190926_0002.jpg
Abe, Trump reach trade deal, Japan exempt from higher auto tariffs

Japan Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190918_0001.png
S. Korea revokes Japan's status as preferred trade partner

South Korea Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190916_0001.jpg
Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks

Japan Trade

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

11 MONTHS AGO

Japan rejects South Korea's plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status

South Korea Trade

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea's de...

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Trade minister Hiroshige Seko)
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls

South Korea Trade

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190808_0006.jpg
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit

Philippines Trade

12 MONTHS AGO

20190808_0004.jpg
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets

Taiwan Trade

12 MONTHS AGO

South Korean exports down for 8th straight month in July on global slowdown

South Korea Trade

SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, hit by soft demand for...

12 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha shake hands ahead of their talks on Aug. 1, 2019, in Bangkok on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings)
Japan decides to revoke South Korea's preferential trade status

South Korea Trade

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190801_0007.jpg
Taiwan Q2 GDP growth accelerates on export gains from U.S.-China trade row

Taiwan Trade

12 MONTHS AGO

China says negotiators discussed purchases of U.S. agricultural goods

China Trade

SHANGHAI, Kyodo - China and the United States discussed China's growing purchases of U.S. agricultur...

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190731_0008.jpg
S. Korea, Japan foreign ministers to hold talks Thurs.

South Korea Trade

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan Jan-June exports to U.S. surge 17% amid U.S.-China trade spat

Taiwan Trade

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s exports to the United States rose 17.4 percent in the first six months of 201...

12 MONTHS AGO