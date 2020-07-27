Cambodia suspends flights from Indonesia, Malaysia

Photo by Ina Carolino on Unsplash

PHNOM PENH, VNA - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on July 25 approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia to curb the spread of COVID-19 from August 1.

In an announcement released on late July 25, the ministry said it had noticed a spike in the number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past week, especially from the two countries.

Of the 108 passengers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after arriving in Cambodia via Malaysia and Indonesia, 55 took Malaysia flights.

The announcement came the same day Cambodia confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 among passengers on two separate flights from Indonesia.

Cambodia on July 25 confirmed 23 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 225, the ministry said. - VNA