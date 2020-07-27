JCB, Shopee unveil Southeast Asia collaboration

E-commerce platform Shopee has announced a tie-up with JCB International Company Ltd (JCBI) that will offer online merchants and shoppers enhanced payment options.

27, Jul. 2020

holiday-shopping-1921658_1280.jpg

HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA - E-commerce platform Shopee has announced a tie-up with JCB International Company Ltd (JCBI) that will offer online merchants and shoppers enhanced payment options.

The partnership is launched in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam and will be followed by Singapore and the Philippines in the coming months.

JCB will offer year-round and seasonal discounts and an additional safe and secure payment method for shoppers; Shopee will also promote participating stores that support JCB.

Yoshiki Kaneko, president and chief operating officer, JCB International Company, Ltd said: “JCB is proud to be working with Shopee as we further commit to supporting our customers in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region. In particular, as consumer shopping habits shift to online and businesses digitise their activities, we want to be able to further cater to these evolving needs.

“Over the past 10 years Southeast Asia has been a growth market for JCB, and we are confident that together with Shopee we can provide high-quality payments services for businesses and consumers, and continue to grow together with the region.”

Terence Pang, chief operating officer of Shopee, said: “We are honoured to be a strategic business partner with JCB. As homegrown brands, both Shopee and JCB are deeply committed to supporting local Southeast Asian markets and businesses.

“We believe that JCB will bring added value to our eco-system and look forward to accelerating the digital economy in Southeast Asia together.”

In Vietnam, from now until March 31 next year Shopee users will be offered special promotions when paying with JCB cards such as a discount of 15 percent.

JCB started its overseas expansion in 1981 by building acceptance of travel destinations for Japanese card members. Since the early 2000s it has focused on expanding to Asian markets.

It has more than doubled its card members in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Singapore between 2017 and 2019.

A joint report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, found that the Southeast Asia internet economy soared to 100 billion USD in 2019 after more than tripling in size over the previous four years.

By 2025 it is expected to grow to 300 billion USD. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

blur-bright-broadcast-broadcasting-668296.jpg
Philippine media giant ABS-CBN to retrench workers after government shutdown

Philippines Services

11 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Siam Commercial Bank)
Thailand’s commercial banks set up food business platforms to facilitate deliveries

Features Thailand Services

11 DAYS AGO

social-media-4140959_1280.jpg
ADK Connect brings sophisticated advertising to Indonesia, Singapore in Asia expansion

Southeast Asia Services

12 DAYS AGO

Visitors take photos of the Castle of Magical Dreams in Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong Disneyland to close again from Wed. amid virus uptick

Hong Kong Services

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Consumers choosing products online
Lockdowned shoppers flock to price comparison iPrice platform

Malaysia Services

26 DAYS AGO

Photo_by_Rombo_on_Unsplash.jpg
Japanese printing service firm Raksul opens tech development base in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toyokoh)
Roof repair service Toyokoh to start full-scale operations in Thailand to serve factories

Thailand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by holdmypixels from Pixabay
Taxis across Japan start delivering hot meals amid pandemic

Japan Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)
Thai restaurant chain operator COCA to expand food delivery service in SE. Asia

Thailand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.
Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown

Features Philippines Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Gojek driver waiting for passenger (Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
Indonesian ride-hailing, delivery firm Gojek raises funds from Facebook, PayPal

Indonesia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

A cinema run by Major Cineplex Group in Bangkok on March 19, 2020 (NNA)
Thailand's Major Cineplex cinema chain ravaged by Covid-19

Thailand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on Monday as new virus cases decrease

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan’s Nomura Research Institute to buy AUSIEX, eyes pension market

Australia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)
Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

business-businessmen-classroom-communication-267507.jpg
Dai Nippon Printing to invest in Japanese BPO arm in Vietnam to enhance offshore service

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

A Tsutaya Shoten bookstore in Ginza, Tokyo (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Japanese bookstore Tsutaya to open outlet in Chengdu: report

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Sony to invest $400 mil. in Chinese online entertainment platformer Bilibili

China Services

4 MONTHS AGO

artificial-intelligence-3262753_1280.jpg
IT trading firm Rikei to sell NZ AI-based appearance inspection system in Japan

New Zealand Services

4 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan’s Growthix Capital opens Singapore branch to expand cross-border M&A deals

Singapore Services

4 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Staffing agency Copro opens Singapore unit to source construction engineers for Japan

Southeast Asia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lucas Gallone on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, ALSOK begin joint building management business in Asia

Southeast Asia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

The iconic cat symbol of Manekineko at its first Indonesian outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)
Koshidaka's Manekineko karaoke sings into Indonesia

Indonesia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tokyo Disney parks, USJ to extend closure for coronavirus fears

Japan Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Shanghai Disney Resort to partly reopen as new virus cases drop

China Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

bank-3503690_1280.jpg
Japan’s Nihon M&A Center launches Vietnam unit for growing cross-border deals

Vietnam Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Japan’s cosmetics review site operator Planetia allies with e-commerce firm Urban for Vietnam focus

Vietnam Services

5 MONTHS AGO