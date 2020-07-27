Vietnam reports 1st locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 months

HANOI, Kyodo - The Vietnamese government said Saturday it has confirmed the first locally transmitted coronavirus case in roughly three months, according to state media.

The case was a 57-year-old man in Danang in central Vietnam. He has not left the city for a month, and it was not known how he became infected, according to the media.

No community transmission had been recorded in Vietnam since mid-April.

With travel restrictions on foreigners and tough quarantine measures in place since February, Vietnam has confirmed about 400 virus cases and no fatalities.

Recent virus cases reported in Vietnam have mainly been among people who returned from overseas, making the Southeast Asian country a model case in containing the pandemic.