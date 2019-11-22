Deputy PM lauds Irish company’s investment in wind power

HANOI, VNA - Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has highly appreciated Ireland-based Mainstream Renewable Power’s interest in renewable energy in Vietnam, especially its investment in an offshore wind farm in the southern province of Soc Trang.

At a reception for Andy Kinsella, Chief Executive Officer of the company, in Hanoi on November 21, Dung said Vietnam has paid due heed to developing green energy.

The Vietnamese Government has issued specific mechanisms for the development of each kind of renewable energy, including the review of wind power price, he said, adding that the exploitation and use of renewable energy will help Vietnam diversify and control supply sources while protecting the environment and realising its commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Paris Agreement.

Regarding the wind farm in Soc Trang, the Deputy PM suggested the Irish company cooperate with domestic firms and use local products during the construction.

The project should align with the development of Vietnam’s power network, he stressed.

For his part, Kinsella said his company highly values the Vietnamese Government’s mechanisms and policies towards renewable energy and wind power in particular.

The company has completed technical preparations and is ready to begin the construction of the 2 billion USD project in mid-2020, he said, adding that the wind farm is set to be operational in 2023.

According to Kinsella, Mainstream Renewable Power has devised policies on cooperation with Vietnamese firms, as well as the use of local technologies and materials. - VNA