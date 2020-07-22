Cloud service provider WiAdvance, Microsoft to jointly create AI solutions

Wistron Corp. Vice Chairman Robert Huang (2nd from L), Microsoft’s Taiwan AI R&D Center chief executive Michael Chang (2nd from R), and Wistron chief software strategist Charlie Chen (far R) exchange ideas on the strategic partnership between WiAdvance Technology Co. and Microsoft Corp. at a news conference in Taipei on July 21, 2020. (NNA)

TAIPEI, NNA - Cloud solutions provider WiAdvance Technology Co. has formed a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp. to develop artificial intelligence and big data-related products to boost digital transformation for businesses.

The alliance will leverage their respective strengths to create solutions to tackle issues and risks facing businesses, and promote their jointly-developed products and services worldwide.

Taiwan's electronic manufacturer Wistron Corp., the parent of WiAdvance, plans to invest NT$50 million ($1.7 million) over the next two years to develop a talent pool to achieve this goal.

The move is part of Wistron's goal to become an integrated software and hardware provider, as it grows new expertise in smart technology service.

It will assign 30 technicians to collaborate on projects with counterparts from Microsoft AI R&D Center in Taiwan at a new facility in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

“We expect to leverage our rich experiences in enterprise digital transformation and smart manufacturing to help solve problems encountered by different industries through the outcome yielded from the collaboration,” Robert Huang, vice-chairman of Wistron and chairman of WiAdvance, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

WiAdvance has been providing cloud-based solutions used in sectors such as commerce, manufacturing and medical.

Despite its rich experience in cloud service and digital transformation, WiAdvance still needs to develop expertise in AI technologies, WiAdvance president Michael Hsia said when welcoming the collaboration on Tuesday.

Microsoft AI R&D Center chief executive Michael Chang said the partnership would enable Microsoft to leverage Wistron’s expertise to better understand the needs of clients.