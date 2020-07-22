Sumitomo Rubber Industries to get subsidy from Japan, double glove output in Malaysia

22, Jul. 2020

the-creative-exchange--CJcwxNAoSM-unsplash.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. will double its Malaysian plant’s output of rubber gloves in 2021 in response to growing demand amid the global COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.

Sumitomo Rubber, headquartered in the western Japan city of Kobe, made the decision at the request of the Japanese government, a spokesman in Tokyo told NNA Tuesday. The company will export gloves to Japan from next year for use in medical institutions and workers at food maker factories.

The company will spend 150 million yen ($1.4 million) to install another production line for thin nitrile rubber gloves at a factory in Sungai Petani of northern Malaysia. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will offer a 75 million yen subsidy for the project.

Rubber glove output at the Malaysia factory will increase to 2 million pairs a month in May after the production line is finished, the spokesman said.

The company will seek to export gloves from the factory to other countries in the future, he said. He anticipated a rise in demand in Asia, Africa and other regions as people’s awareness of hygiene is growing.

“Although our rubber glove business accounts for a small ratio of our entire sales, the demand for rubber gloves will remain brisk all over the world even after the pandemic of new corona virus ends,” the spokesman said.

The company donated 97,500 pairs of thin nitrile rubber gloves to the Japanese government in April to support medical institutions responding to the disease spread.

The Sungai Petani factory, operated by local subsidiary Sumirubber Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., began operations in 1981. Today it makes rubber gloves and sealants to repair punctured tires. Sumitomo Rubber produces rubber gloves only in Malaysia.

Sumitomo Rubber is one of 30 Japanese firms recently named recipients of official subsidies from the economy ministry. Subsidies are aimed at promoting Japan's drive to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China.

to TOP Page

More from this section

the-creative-exchange--CJcwxNAoSM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Rubber Industries to get subsidy from Japan, double glove output in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

7 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Toba's new subsidiary to serve Japanese manufacturers moving to Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

YESTERDAY

louis-hansel-shotsoflouis-Rf9eElW3Qxo-unsplash.jpg
Chinese tool maker Hangzhou Great Star expanding Vietnam output to mitigate trade row impact

Vietnam Manufacturing

YESTERDAY

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Japan helps apparel firm make protective clothing in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

YESTERDAY

photo-1583947582886-f40ec95dd752.jpg
Japanese hygiene product maker Saraya takes over Indian peer

India Manufacturing

5 DAYS AGO

printer-933098_1280.jpg
Japanese printing firm Sanko Sangyo to stop Vietnam sales, Thai plant due to blow from COVID-19

Vietnam Manufacturing

7 DAYS AGO

The textile industry logged the lowest manufacturing PMI reading among all the eight major industries. (ANTARA)
Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI falls to record low in April-June on pandemic

Indonesia Manufacturing

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Thai firm’s orders for rubber gloves soar on global COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand Manufacturing

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
Japan apparel maker Stripe International quits China as part of restructuring campaign

China Manufacturing

20 DAYS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Correct: Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Faucet products of leading Taiwanese faucet maker Globe Union Industrial Corp. (Photo courtesy of Globe Union Industrial)
Taiwan's leading faucet maker Globe Union eyes inroads into SE. Asia with Thai Kin

Thailand Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of AME Elite Consortium)
Swiss industrial electronics contractor Enics to open 1st Southeast Asian factory

Malaysia Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
World's biggest glove maker Malaysia sees 15% growth in 2020

Features Malaysia Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

5.jpg.jpg
Fast-drying face masks to hit Uniqlo shelves in Japan on Fri.

Japan Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Thai lingerie makers boost online presence, produce face masks

Features Thailand Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

(NNA)
Japan Nidec to set up EV traction motor production in Dalian, China to seek growth

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Japan’s Nakamoto Packs to make automotive, household materials in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Norway’s Jotun to supply paint for property projects of Vietnam’s Nam Long Investment

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ioannis Ritos from Pexels
Japan’s Tokyo Rope MFG. offering voluntary buyout program in China

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
S. Korea’s Dongwha invests $160 mil. to build wooden panel factory in northern Vietnam: report

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
Shoemaker Achilles to sell loss-making H.K., China units on rising labor costs

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Kenda Rubber invests $40 million to beef up SE. Asian tire production

Vietnam Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Medical workers escort a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance which will take him to a hospital for treatment in the northern Indian city of Ajmer on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Automakers team up with producers to rush out critical medical supplies in India

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

drill-444492_1280.jpg
Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

City streets stand empty in Mumbai on March 22, 2020, during India's nationwide curfew in India to avoid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Automakers in India temporarily close factories as country battles Covid-19 pandemic

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO