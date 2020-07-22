Hitachi to test automated mega excavator in Australian mine

22, Jul. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery)
(Photo courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery)

SYDNEY, NNA – Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. will test automated mega excavator operations in an Australian mine next year in its ambitious plan to realize remote-controlled mining around the world.

The company plans to begin the test to develop autonomous ultra-large hydraulic excavators equipped with systems such as collision avoidance with other mining equipment to ensure the same level of operability as with the operator on board the machinery.

The Hitachi group arm picked Australia as it has supplied six rigid dump trucks operating around the clock, supported by its Autonomous Haulage System at Whitehaven’s coal mine in Maules Creek, a spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA.

Phased development includes some part of excavation and loading operations managed by a single remote operator to operate multiple ultra-large hydraulic excavators and subsequent autonomous operation features for such excavators, the company said in a statement last Thursday.

All related systems can be applied to the EX-7 series of ultra-large hydraulic excavators, including those already used in the market, the statement said. Those systems can also be coordinated with the fleet management system of Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd., a mining operation system service subsidiary of the Tokyo-based firm, according to the statement.

The operation of ultra-large hydraulic excavators, which requires operators to manipulate the machines to dig and load minerals, relies on the skills of individual operators, leading to the need to ensure stable supply and reduce the burden on operators, according to the spokeswoman.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Wistron Corp. Vice Chairman Robert Huang (2nd from L), Microsoft’s Taiwan AI R&D Center chief executive Michael Chang (2nd from R), and Wistron chief software strategist Charlie Chen (far R) exchange ideas on the strategic partnership between WiAdvance Technology Co. and Microsoft Corp. at a news conference in Taipei on July 21, 2020. (NNA)
Cloud service provider WiAdvance, Microsoft to jointly create AI solutions

Taiwan Tech

14 MINUTES AGO

(Photo courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery)
Hitachi to test automated mega excavator in Australian mine

Australia Tech

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Consumer research firm Intage partners with Singaporean image analyzer to help retailers, producers

Singapore Tech

YESTERDAY

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels
Indian IT giant Wipro to take over IVIA Servicos de Informatica of Brazil

Latin America Tech

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash
Alphabet's Google to invest $10 billion in India

India Tech

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Adrien Olichon from Pexels
NTT Data, LeapThought NZ to help digitize construction sector in Singapore

Singapore Tech

14 DAYS AGO

traffic-3612474_1280.jpg
Japanese mobility data firm SmartDrive opens subsidiary in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Foxconn Industrial Internet buying big stake in Digital China Software for $79 mil.

China Tech

16 DAYS AGO

(NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
Fujitsu to halve office space in push for remote working amid virus

Japan Tech

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

agar-60571_1280.jpg
Japanese, Singaporean firms to launch sterilizer robots in fight against COVID-19

Singapore Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Arseny Togulev on Unsplash
Consumer electronics assembler Hon Hai bets on AI, digital transformation

Taiwan Tech

29 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Terra Drone)
Japanese drone service provider enters Malaysia, seeks industrial clients

Malaysia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

new-data-services-Ar-iTL4QKl4-unsplash.jpg
Indian IT giant HCL Technologies launches operations in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tech

1 MONTH AGO

algae-bloom-4402812_1280.jpg
Chitose Bio, JXTG to boost algae biomass output in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Property platform Propzy raises $25 mil. from Softbank, Gaw Capital for Vietnam expansion

Vietnam Tech

1 MONTH AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
IoT, AI assist nursing care in Japan amid labor shortage, pandemic

Japan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Myanmar Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

network-2496193_1280.jpg
Delta Electronics to acquire Canadian software firm, grow industrial automation business

Taiwan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Sojitz)
Japan’s Sojitz invests in remote healthcare system startup in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

mri-2813908_1280.jpg
NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

black-and-white-blank-challenge-connect-262488.jpg
Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Isabel Retamales on Unsplash
Alibaba, Myanmar conglomerate Yoma team up on mobile payments to serve unbanked

Myanmar Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

Australia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO