Panasonic Homes launches sales of smart town housing units near Jakarta

22, Jul. 2020

Housing units in SAVASA Smart Township near Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Panasonic Homes)
Housing units in SAVASA Smart Township near Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Panasonic Homes)

JAKARTA, NNA – Panasonic Homes Co. has launched sales of houses in a smart town near Jakarta, aiming to cash in on growing demand for quality housing in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

PT PanaHome Deltamas Indonesia, a local joint venture, began the handover of 20 housing units as part of its SAVASA Smart Township project, the Japanese housing builder said Tuesday.

This is the first handover of housing properties overseas for the Panasonic Homes group. Total handover will be 65 units by the end of March 2021, part of 750 houses alongside 33 shop houses for the first phase of the entire project, the company said in a statement.

The joint venture is planning to build and supply around 2,500 houses in 2030 with an estimated 10,000 residents on a planned area of 370,000 square meters in Deltamas City, a huge industrial park and residential property site in Bekasi Regency, about 37 kilometers southeast of Jakarta, the statement said.

SAVASA’s houses are equipped with security networks, and energy-saving functions with the use of solar and wind power as well as rain water.

They also feature Panasonic’s air ventilation technology filtering 90 percent of any PM10, dirt and harmful particles that enter the house, and increasing air circulation, according to Panasonic Homes.

The joint venture was established in 2017 between PT Panasonic Homes Gobel Indonesia and a local affiliate of major Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp., holding 51 percent and 49 percent stakes respectively, Panasonic Homes said.

