Online English school RareJob invests in Indian peer Multibhashi

Multibhashi English learning app (Image courtesy of RareJob Inc.)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese online English school operator RareJob Inc. has acquired a minority stake in an Indian peer to explore business opportunities in the world’s second most populous nation after China.

The company has invested an undisclosed sum in Multibhashi Solutions Pvt. Ltd., also an online tutorial service firm, a spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA Wednesday.

The move is part of a series of investments in three foreign education peers since the beginning of this year, and RareJob will seek cooperation in business operations with Multibhashi in the future, she added without elaborating.

In India, most English education providers are polarized between those at brick-and-mortar classrooms and online players, but Bengaluru-based Multibhashi offers lessons with a combination of face-to-face teaching and online self-learning, RareJob said in a statement released earlier this month.

RareJob, one of the major English tutorial service operators in Japan, initially aims to familiarize itself with the Indian market, where it estimates the English-speaking population at some 125 million, or roughly 10 percent of the total in the South Asian country.