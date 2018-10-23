Japan firms in Myanmar hiring local engineering grads

By Yadana Htun

YANGON, NNA - Japanese companies operating in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon are recruiting local engineering graduates with support from Japan’s human resources organization in developing countries.

A total of 13 firms offered jobs to about 150 students of Thanlyin Technological University at a job fair last week organized by the Japanese government-backed Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS).

Tractor and heavy machinery maker Kubota Corp. and Japan-Singapore steel manufacturing joint venture JFE Merant Myanmar Co. were among the firms participating.

The students are majoring in four engineering fields -- mechanical, electrical, electronics and mechatronics. They have completed or are taking courses endowed by AOTS in programmable logic controller for manufacturing processes and Japanese style business manners.

Thanlyin is one of two educational institutions located near the SEZ, which was jointly developed by the private and public sectors of Japan and Myanmar.

“I heard that many Japanese companies provide graduates with opportunities to learn about new technology and information,” said Pyae Sone Win, a 23-year-old electronics student. “Although Japanese business habits and culture are a bit confusing, I’m very interested in working for a Japanese company.”

Recent graduates in Myanmar struggle to find jobs as most firms prefer to hire experienced workers.

AOTS promotes technical cooperation with developing countries through training, the dispatch of experts and other programs. It endows courses at universities in eight countries in Southeast Asia to develop human resources for Japanese companies operating there.